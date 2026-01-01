Panama Vs Mexico Live Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

  • Panama face Mexico in an international friendly in Panama City on Thursday

  • This match acts as preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Find out when and where to watch Panama vs Mexico live

Panama continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with an international friendly against Mexico on Thursday at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierez in Panama City.

Panama have already secured their place at the World Cup, which starts in six months, finishing top of Group A in CONCACAF qualifying. This marks only the second World Cup appearance in the nation’s history.

Under head coach Thomas Christiansen, the Canaleros remain unbeaten, including a 1-1 draw against Bolivia in their last friendly. Panama also reached the CONCACAF Nations League 2025 final, where they were beaten narrowly by Mexico.

Mexico, meanwhile, have gone six games without a win since winning the CONCACAF Nations League. As World Cup co-hosts, Mexico have automatic qualification and will use the friendlies to test squad depth.

With the match falling outside the official FIFA international window, head coach Javier Aguirre has named a squad consisting of Liga MX players, along with MLS midfielder Obed Vargas.

Panama vs Mexico: Head-To-Head

The two sides have met 44 times, with Mexico winning 27 matches, losing just five, and drawing the rest. Mexico are unbeaten in their last 16 encounters with Panama and have won 14 of the last 16, including a current five-match winning streak.

Panama’s last victory over Mexico dates back to July 2013, when they secured a 2-1 win in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Panama vs Mexico, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Panama vs Mexico friendly match being played?

The Panama vs Mexico friendly match will be played on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Panama City. In India, the match will kick off at 6:30 AM IST on January 23.

Where to watch the Panama vs Mexico friendly match live?

The Panama vs Mexico friendly match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. However, fans can watch it at the following places:

  • Panama: RPC, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TVN Radio 96.5, TVMax, Medcom GO, ViX.

  • Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX.

  • USA: fuboTV, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One.

