Mexico 1-0 Panama: MEX Beat PAN In FIFA WC Warm-Up Game

American-born players Richy Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez made their debuts and helped the Mexican national team break a six-match winless streak with a 1-0 win over Panama in a warmup match Thursday for this year’s World Cup. Defender Richard Peralta scored an own goal in the 92nd minute to give Mexico its first win since last July, when it beat the United States in the Gold Cup final. Ledezma, who was born in Phoenix to Mexican parents, made the one-time switch with FIFA after playing official.

Panama vs Mexico international friendly soccer match-
Mexican players celebrate after Panama's Richard Peralta scored an own goal, their opening goal, during an international friendly soccer match in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
Panama vs Mexico international friendly soccer match-Jesus Gallardo
Mexico's Jesus Gallardo, right, shoots as Panama's Luis Asprilla defends during an international friendly soccer match in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
Panama vs Mexico international friendly soccer match-Mexicos coach Javier Aguirre
Mexico's coach Javier Aguirre reacts during a friendly soccer match against Panama in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
Panama vs Mexico international friendly soccer match-Omar Cordoba
Panama's Omar Cordoba tackles Mexico's Bryan Gonzalez during an international friendly soccer match in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
Panama vs Mexico international friendly soccer match-Germán Berterame
Mexico's Germán Berterame reacts after missing a chance to score against Panama during an international friendly soccer match in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
Panama vs Mexico international friendly soccer match-Hector Hurtado
Panama's Hector Hurtado dribbles away from Mexico's Roberto Alvarado vie for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
Panama vs Mexico international friendly soccer match-Marcel Ruiz
Mexico's Marcel Ruiz protects the ball from Panama's Kevin Galvan during an international friendly soccer match in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
Panama vs Mexico international friendly soccer match-Kevin Galvan
Panama's Kevin Galvan, left and Mexico's Richard Ledezma, right, vie for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
Panama vs Mexico international friendly soccer match-Germán Berterame
Mexico's Germán Berterame, left, and Panama's Daniel Aparicio vie for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
