Orlando Pirates Vs Kaizer Chiefs: Why Was Soweto Derby Delayed In Johannesburg?

Summary of this article
Orlando Pirates met Kaizer Chiefs in in Johannesburg for Soweto derby
Tickets sold out weeks in advance, fans unable to enter on time due to traffic
Confrontation reportedly occurred between Chiefs' officials and Pirates' security staff, and match was delayed by 45 minutes
The much-awaited Soweto Derby clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs was delayed by around 45 minutes at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday (April 26, 2026).
Heavy traffic congestion outside the stadium led the organizers to push back the start time by 30 minutes, as the fixture was sold out weeks ago and most fans were yet to enter. Then it was delayed by 15 more minutes, owing to security concerns.
A confrontation reportedly occurred between Chiefs' officials and Pirates' security staff, causing tensions that trickled down to the players. The Chiefs temporarily stopped warming up, returning to the dressing room.
The Chiefs later returned to the pitch to continue their warm-up and the match got underway.
The highly anticipated encounter drew widespread attention in South Africa and elsewhere with match tickets selling out within hours of going on sale. Pirates are on a title quest, entering the match as the South African Premiership leaders with 58 points — one more than Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game against Richards Bay in hand.