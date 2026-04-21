India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: Last Chance For Women In Blue To Save The Series

South Africa women thrashed India women by 8 wickets with 17 balls to spare in the 2nd T20I to lead the five-match series by 2-0 with the 3rd T20I scheduled to be played in Johannesburg on Wednesday, April 22

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Vikas Patwal
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South Africa Women Vs India Women LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I
South Africa Women Vs India Women LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch The Third Match Of The Series Photo: X/ ProteasWomenCSA
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India women lost the 2nd T20I against South Africa women by 8 wickets

  • South Africa women are leading the five-match series by 2-0

  • The 3rd T20I will be a day-night match in Johannesburg

After a dismal show in the last T20I, India Women aim to rescue the series in the third match against South Africa Women at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday, April 22.

South Africa are leading the five-match series by 2-0, and if the Women in Blue lose this match, then it's all to play for pride for them in the remaining series.

South Africa have been dominant in the series so far, winning the first two matches comprehensively by 6 and 8 wickets respectively.

India showed some fight in the first T20 as they dragged the Proteas women till the last over with Laura Wolvaardt (51) and Annerie Dercksen (44*) playing handsome knocks to take their over the line.

Harmanpreet Kaur shone with the bat for the visitors with an unbeaten knock of 47, but a middle-order collapse restrained them from posting a match-winning target against a strong South African team.

However, in the 2nd T20I, the Indian team surrendered against the opponent and lost the match one-sidedly by 8 wickets with 17 balls to spare.

Shafali Verma (57 off 38 balls) once again provided a brisk start, but a brittle middle-order couldn't capitalise on it and eventually got bundled for a subpar score of 147 in 20 overs.

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Chloe Tryon and Tumi Sekhukhune scalped three wickets each to dismantle India's batting order. The hosts chased quite comfortably on the back of sensational knocks from Laura Walvaardt (54) and Sune Luus (57).

India's current most prolific batters - Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have to fire if India want to win against South Africa at home, and they need the support from the middle-order to complement the skipper to provide the finishing flurry, which has been missing so far in the series.

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Hourly Weather

IND-W vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast
There is prediction of rain for the 3rd T20I between Ind-W and SA-W on Wednesday, April 22. Photo: Weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Streaming Details

The 3rd T20I between India women vs South Africa women will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will take place at 9:30 PM IST.

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Squads

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud

Q

What is the current score line between SA-W and IND-W?

A

South Africa women are currently leading the five-match series by 2-0.

Q

Where will the 3rd T20I between SA-W and IND-W be played?

A

The 3rd T20I between IND-W and SA-W will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday, April 22.

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