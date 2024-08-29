Football

Michael Olise Receives Maiden France Call-Up For Nations League Fixtures

Olise secured a reported £50.8million move to Bayern Munich prior to the Olympics after notching 16 goal involvements (10 goals and six assists) for Crystal Palace in the 2023-24 campaign

Michael-Olise-France-National-Team
Michael Olise has been called up to the France squad for the first time
info_icon

Michael Olise has been named in France's senior squad for the first time by Didier Deschamps for their upcoming Nations League fixtures next month. (More Football News)

Olise, who represented France at the Paris Olympics, is one of two players making the step up alongside Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone. 

The 22-year-old impressed at the Games, helping Thierry Henry's side reach their first showpiece final in the competition since 1984, scoring twice and registering five assists.

Olise secured a reported £50.8million move to Bayern Munich prior to the Olympics after notching 16 goal involvements (10 goals and six assists) for Crystal Palace in the 2023-24 campaign. 

"Michael did great things with Thierry Henry's Olympic team and he has moved up into a new category with his transfer to Bayern Munich," Deschamps told reporters.

"It is quite logical that he should now come with us. He still has progress to make but potentially he has a lot of quality."

Vincent Kompany won his first Bundesliga game in charge of Bayern. - null
Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Lauds Bayern Munich's Courage In Comeback Win

BY Stats Perform

There is also a return to the squad for Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, while Kylian Mbappe will feature on the international stage for the first time since his move to Real Madrid.

From their Euro 2024 squad, three players have been left out, including Olise's Bayern team-mate Kingsley Coman, as well as Benjamin Pavard and Adrien Rabiot.

France start their Nations League campaign against Italy on September 6 before facing Belgium three days later in a repeat of their last 16 encounter at Euro 2024.

France's squad in full:

Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens); Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich); Youssouf Fofana (AC Milan), N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad), Manu Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain); Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan). 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: LSG Saving Rs 50 Crore For Rohit Sharma? Owner Sanjiv Goenka Reacts
  2. Pakistan Cricket Board Not Happy With Ihsanullah's Injury Recovery
  3. Former Aussie Coach Names This Player To Hold Key For India In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  4. Will Pucovski Retires At 26: Six Cricketers Who Bid The Game Goodbye Too Early
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi
Football News
  1. UCL 2024-25 Group Stage Draw Live Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo Honoured As Clubs Learn Their Fate In Monaco
  2. No Love Lost For Nuno Espirito Santo Ahead Of Wolves Reunion
  3. Romelu Lukaku Reunites With Antonio Conte At Napoli As Chelsea Exit Confirmed
  4. Andrea Pirlo Sacked As Sampdoria Head Coach After Dismal Serie B Start
  5. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. DGCA Action: SpiceJet Under Surveillance; Fine, Show Cause Notice For Air India, Akasa Air | Details
  2. Meet Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, The Youngest Name In Hurun India Rich List
  3. 'May Have Passed Away': Shocking Audio Clips Of RG Kar Hospital’s Calls To Doctor's Parents Surface
  4. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
  5. India's 2nd Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Submarine, INS Arighaat, Commissioned Into Navy | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  2. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  3. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  4. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  5. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
World News
  1. Yemen: Flood Kills At Least 33, Over 200 Homes Damaged
  2. WHO Announces Limited Pauses In Gaza War To Allow Polio Vaccinations
  3. UN Watchdog Says Iran Has Increased Its Stockpile Of Enriched Uranium
  4. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  5. China's Xi Meets US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan As The Two Powers Try To Avoid Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign