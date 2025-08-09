Nottingham Forest Vs Al Qadsiah Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch

Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah, Pre-Season Friendlies: Find out when and where to watch the pre-season club friendly match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadisiah: Taiwo Awoniyi Instagram
Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah: Taiwo Awoniyi in action for Nottingham Forest in pre-season. | Photo: Instagram/officialnffc
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nottingham Forest face Al Qadsiah in a pre-season friendly match on 10 August 2025.

  • Find out when and where the Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah, pre-season friendly match will be played.

  • Find out where to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah, pre-season friendly match live on TV and online in India.

Nottingham Forest host Al Qadsiah in a pre-season friendly at City Ground, Nottingham, early Sunday morning (August 10, 2025) India time, aiming to end a winless streak before the English Premier League 2025-26 season begins. Watch the Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah football match tonight live.

For Nottingham Forest, this match represents their last opportunity to build confidence before competitive action resumes. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have not secured a win in seven matches, including all six friendlies played since April. This underlines the importance of ending their winless streak on home soil in front of their supporters.

The 2025 fixture against Al Qadsiah marks the club’s first meeting with a Saudi Pro League side in its modern history. Al Qadsiah’s visit comes just weeks after the Saudi club completed a training camp in Marbella, Spain, where they played three matches in late July 2025.

For Al Qadsiah, managed by Michel, the fixture serves as a crucial final test before their Saudi Pro League season starts and ahead of their upcoming Super Cup fixture against Al-Ahli later in August 2025. 'The Knights of the East' approach the match following a strong 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign, finishing fourth with 68 points.

Nottingham Forest Vs Al Qadsiah, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details

When is the Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match being played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match will be played on Sunday, 10 August 2025, at 12:15 AM IST.

Where is the Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match being played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match will be played at the City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire.

Where to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match live online in India?

The Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on Forest TV.

Where to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?

The Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
