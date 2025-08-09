Nottingham Forest Vs Al Qadsiah Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch

Nottingham Forest face Al Qadsiah in a pre-season friendly match on 10 August 2025.
Nottingham Forest host Al Qadsiah in a pre-season friendly at City Ground, Nottingham, early Sunday morning (August 10, 2025) India time, aiming to end a winless streak before the English Premier League 2025-26 season begins. Watch the Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah football match tonight live.
For Nottingham Forest, this match represents their last opportunity to build confidence before competitive action resumes. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have not secured a win in seven matches, including all six friendlies played since April. This underlines the importance of ending their winless streak on home soil in front of their supporters.
The 2025 fixture against Al Qadsiah marks the club’s first meeting with a Saudi Pro League side in its modern history. Al Qadsiah’s visit comes just weeks after the Saudi club completed a training camp in Marbella, Spain, where they played three matches in late July 2025.
For Al Qadsiah, managed by Michel, the fixture serves as a crucial final test before their Saudi Pro League season starts and ahead of their upcoming Super Cup fixture against Al-Ahli later in August 2025. 'The Knights of the East' approach the match following a strong 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign, finishing fourth with 68 points.
The Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match will be played on Sunday, 10 August 2025, at 12:15 AM IST.
The Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match will be played at the City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire.
The Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on Forest TV.
The Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.