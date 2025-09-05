Neymar Set To Inherit Massive £846 Million Fortune After Billionaire’s Will Surprise - Report

Anonymous billionaire leaves Neymar an estimated £846 million as sole heir, citing personal identification and admiration of Neymar’s bond with his father.
The will was formalised in June in Porto Alegre, and legal challenges may delay or complicate the process.
Neymar, already worth hundreds of millions, has not made any public comment about the inheritance or the billionaire’s identity.
Neymar Jr has reportedly landed an eye-watering financial windfall after being named the sole heir in the will of a wealthy and anonymous Brazilian billionaire. Most people only dream of a mystery inheritance changing their lives, but for the football superstar, this almost unbelievable scenario seems to be coming true.
According to reports from RIC, legal proceedings in Porto Alegre in June formalised Neymar as the sole beneficiary of the billionaire's entire estate. The 33-year-old Santos forward, already among the best-paid athletes in the world, is reportedly set to add another £846 million to his fortune, a sum that could face legal scrutiny before being finalised.
Why Was Neymar Chosen?
Reports suggest the billionaire, described as single and without children, formed an emotional connection with Neymar’s story. The businessman reportedly admired Neymar’s strong relationship with his own father, something he felt mirrored his own family ties.
Though Neymar has yet to comment publicly, the process of transferring the inheritance may encounter challenges in court. Nonetheless, the football star is already estimated to be worth between $300 million and $330 million and continues to command global attention since rejoining Santos FC after his stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal.
Fresh from sharing a pitch with icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané in Saudi Arabia, Neymar has returned to his roots at Santos. The inheritance, if finalised, would be yet another twist in a career already brimming with records and off-field headlines.