Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Reveals Details After Being Subbed Off In Al-Hilal Win

The AFC Champions League Elite game saw the 32-year-old Neymar's second appearance since he returned from a year-long lay-off due to a serious knee injury

Neymar
Neymar went off with severe cramp
Neymar does not feel his latest injury is anything to be overly worried about. (More Football News)

The Brazilian star had to be substituted off late on in Al-Hilal's 3-0 win over Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's hat-trick propelled Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal to a comfortable win, though it was soured when Neymar clutched his right thigh and left the field just 29 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

It was only the 32-year-old's second appearance since he returned from a year-long lay-off due to a serious knee injury.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona attacker allayed fears over a serious injury.

"It felt like a cramp, only very strong!" Neymar posted on Instagram. "I'm going to have some tests and I hope it's nothing too serious.

"It's normal for this to happen after a year, the doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes."

Neymar has played only seven games for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal since joining from PSG in a blockbuster transfer last year.

