Newcastle 4-0 Girona: Magpies Run Riot Against Blanquivermells

The Magpies blitzed their opponents in the opening 45 minutes, with Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon giving the hosts a 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes

Newcastle produced an emphatic display against Girona
Newcastle produced a rampant first half display in their penultimate pre-season outing as they thrashed La Liga side Girona 4-0 on Friday. (More Football News)

The Magpies blitzed their opponents in the opening 45 minutes, with Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon giving the hosts a 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes. 

Longstaff notched his brace before the interval to secure the Magpies' first win in their two pre-season fixtures taking place at St. James' Park this weekend. 

In a frantic start to proceedings, Longstaff opened the scoring in the third minute, with Murphy adding Newcastle's second with a fierce strike off the crossbar. 

A mistake by David Lopez allowed Alexander Isak to pick out Gordon two minutes later, composing himself before sending a left-footed strike into the far corner. 

Isak had the chance to increase the hosts' advantage in the 21st minute after being brought down in the box, but saw his penalty saved by Paulo Gazzaniga. 

The first half rout was complete after Joelinton saw his headed effort hit the crossbar, only for the rebound to be volleyed home by Longstaff. 

Murphy and Isak squandered opportunities to increase their advantage in the second half, but the damage was done in the first 45 against the La Liga side. 

Newcastle conclude their pre-season preparations against French side Brest on Saturday ahead of their Premier League opener against Southampton next weekend. 

Data Debrief: Magpies on fire, but should have been more

Newcastle would have been expecting a tougher test from a side who will play Champions League football next season, and should have won by a more handsome scoreline. 

The Magpies recorded an expected goals (xG) of 3.24, an underperformance of 0.76, with 11 of their 20 shots on target, while also missing four big chances. 

