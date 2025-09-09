Lionel Messi To Play At FIFA World Cup 2026? Scaloni 'Doesn't Know'

Messi won the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup, having helped Argentina to the World Cup title. He finished the tournament with the joint most goal involvements (10 – seven goals, three assists)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lionel Messi To Play At FIFA World Cup 2026?
Argentina captain Lionel Messi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is not sure whether Lionel Messi will play the 2026 World Cup or not

  • Messi recently hinted he could sit out of the 2026 World Cup

  • Argentina have already sealed their place in next year's tournament

Lionel Messi recently hinted he could sit out of the 2026 World Cup, but Lionel Scaloni has played down that claim, saying he has time to make his decision.

Argentina have already sealed their place in next year's tournament, topping the South American qualifying group with one game left to play.

Messi played what he said was his final competitive home match in Argentina against Venezuela on Thursday, scoring twice in their 3-0 win, and narrowly missing out on a hat-trick due to an offside flag.

He is the top scorer in South America's World Cup qualifiers, having netted eight goals, but he will not feature for Argentina against Ecuador, their final such match, as he prioritises his fitness for the rest of the MLS season.

After the game against Venezuela, Messi cryptically responded "we'll see" when asked if he would be at the World Cup next year, but Scaloni is hopeful his captain will be a part of the squad.

"I don't think it's right to put a percentage on it today because I honestly don't know," Scaloni explained.

"Many things can happen. We already have a core group of players; everyone knows that. From there, when we know how many spots we'll have, we'll make decisions.

Related Content
Related Content

"As for Leo, I haven't talked to him about it. I only know what he said publicly, and he's going to take his time with this decision."

Messi won the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup, having helped Argentina to the World Cup title. He finished the tournament with the joint most goal involvements (10 – seven goals, three assists).

He has also led Argentina to back-to-back Copa America titles, winning in 2021 and 2024.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  5. Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  3. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'