'A Powerful Hurricane Will Strike Gaza': Israel’s Defence Minister Katz Warns Hamas

Katz threatens Hamas with complete destruction, saying Gaza will be “annihilated” if the group does not lay down arms and free hostages.
The warning echoes US President Trump’s “last warning” to Hamas, urging the group to accept a hostage-release deal or face dire consequences.
This latest threat follows a similar ultimatum last month as Israel prepared to expand its military campaign in Gaza.
The Israeli defence minister gave a “final” warning to the Palestinian militant outfit, Hamas. He said if the group doesn’t surrender and release hostages, “a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City and the roofs of the terror towers”.
Katz, Israeli defence minister, warned Hamas in a post on X that it will be “annihilated” if it does not lay down arms.
“This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons—or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated,” Israel Katz said in the post on X.
“The IDF continues as planned—and is preparing to expand the manoeuvre to decisively defeat Gaza,” he added.
These comments from Israel come shortly after US President Donald Trump demanded that Hamas accept a deal to free hostages from Gaza, calling it his "last warning" to the Palestinian militant organisation.
"The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!” he added.
The Israeli defence minister had threatened to demolish Gaza City if Hamas did not agree to Israel's demands in a similar ultimatum last month. The August 22 warning was sent as Israel was getting ready to increase the scope of its operation in the area.