Spain's Robin Le Normand, left, Mikel Merino, center, and Martín Zubimendi celebrate after Pedri scored their side's 6th goal during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.
Spain's Pedri, left, scores his side's 6th goal past Turkey's Oguz Aydin during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.
Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir reacts after Spain's Mikel Merino scoring his side's fifth goal during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.
Spain's Ferran Torres, left, scores his side's 4th goal as Turkey's Hakan Çalhanoglu tries to block during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.
Spain's Ferran Torres, bottom, is congratulated by Lamine Yamal after scoring his side's 4th goal during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.
Spain's Mikel Merino, back, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.
Turkey's coach Vincenzo Montella, right, gives instructions during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.
Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, bottom, blocks a shot by Spain's Nico Williams during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, right, dribbles the ball past Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.
Spain players celebrate the opening goal scoring by Pedri during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.