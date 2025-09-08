Football

Turkiye 0-6 Spain, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Merino Hat-Trick Powers La Roja Rout

Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick and Pedri added a brace as Spain routed Turkey 6-0 on Monday (September 8, 2025) to lead in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying's Group E with six points from two matches. Ferran Torres also scored for the defending European champions in the away victory. “I'm proud of these players, of this national team, of how we are representing the country,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. "This team keeps growing and growing, and I’m the first one to be surprised.”

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Robin Le Normand
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Spain's Robin Le Normand, left, Mikel Merino, center, and Martín Zubimendi celebrate after Pedri scored their side's 6th goal during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

2/10
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Pedri
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Spain's Pedri, left, scores his side's 6th goal past Turkey's Oguz Aydin during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

3/10
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Ugurcan Cakir
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir reacts after Spain's Mikel Merino scoring his side's fifth goal during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

4/10
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Ferran Torres
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Spain's Ferran Torres, left, scores his side's 4th goal as Turkey's Hakan Çalhanoglu tries to block during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

5/10
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Lamine Yamal
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Spain's Ferran Torres, bottom, is congratulated by Lamine Yamal after scoring his side's 4th goal during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

6/10
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Mikel Merino
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Spain's Mikel Merino, back, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

7/10
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Vincenzo Montella
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Turkey's coach Vincenzo Montella, right, gives instructions during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

8/10
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Ugurcan Cakir, Nico Williams
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, bottom, blocks a shot by Spain's Nico Williams during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

9/10
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Lamine Yamal
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Spain's Lamine Yamal, right, dribbles the ball past Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

10/10
2026 World Cup qualification Europe Turkey vs Spain match_Pedri
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Spain | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Spain players celebrate the opening goal scoring by Pedri during a World Cup qualifying round Group E soccer match between Turkey and Spain at Konya Buyuksehir stadium, in Konya, Turkey.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  4. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  5. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  5. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'