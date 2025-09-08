Football

Turkiye 0-6 Spain, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Merino Hat-Trick Powers La Roja Rout

Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick and Pedri added a brace as Spain routed Turkey 6-0 on Monday (September 8, 2025) to lead in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying's Group E with six points from two matches. Ferran Torres also scored for the defending European champions in the away victory. “I'm proud of these players, of this national team, of how we are representing the country,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. "This team keeps growing and growing, and I’m the first one to be surprised.”