Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 08, 2025

International Literacy Day
International Literacy Day | Photo: PTI

School students take part in an event on the occasion of 'International Literacy Day', in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

World Physical Therapy Day
World Physical Therapy Day | Photo: PTI

College students perform a street play on the occasion of World Physical Therapy Day, in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Weather: Rain in Kheda
Weather: Rain in Kheda | Photo: PTI

A man sits atop a partially submerged vehicle as cattle have feed placed on it, amid rise in the water level of the Sabarmati river, in Rasikpura village of Kheda district, Gujarat.

Opposition party MPs meeting
Opposition party MPs meeting | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and others during a meeting of opposition party MPs, at Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Swollen Yamuna: Fumigation at relief camp
Swollen Yamuna: Fumigation at relief camp | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

An area being fumigated as part of preventive measures against mosquito-borne diseases, at relief camps sheltering displaced families near the Yamuna river, in New Delhi.

Preps for Durga Puja
Preps for Durga Puja | Photo: PTI

An artisan prepares an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Agartala.

Restoration work on Haridwar–Rishikesh railway route
Restoration work on Haridwar–Rishikesh railway route | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway after boulders and trees fell on Haridwar–Rishikesh railway route disrupting the connectivity.

EAM Jaishankar with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
EAM Jaishankar with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi
Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi | Photo: PTI

An illegal structure being demolished as part of an anti-encroachment drive, being conducted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Ghazipur dairy farm area, in New Delhi.

Swollen Yamuna: Displaced people in Delhi
Swollen Yamuna: Displaced people in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Displaced people at a temporary shelter after the Yamuna river had crossed the evacuation mark last week, in New Delhi. The water level of the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge receded to 205.22 metres at 7 am on Monday, officials said.

Search operation in J&K
Search operation in J&K | Photo: PTI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at 22 locations in terror-related cases, in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather: Floods in Gujarat
Weather: Floods in Gujarat | Photo: PTI

People sit on a raised structure in a flooded area following incessant rainfall, at Rasikpura village, in Kheda.

People offer prayers at Kedarnath temple
People offer prayers at Kedarnath temple | Photo: PTI

People gather to offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.

JDU Parliamentary Party meeting
JDU Parliamentary Party meeting | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and others during the Janata Dal (United) Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi.

Bhupen Hazarikas birth anniversary
Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI

Members of the 'Brihattar Tezpur Bengali Samaj' take part in a rally to pay tribute to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, in Tezpur, Assam. The year-long birth centenary celebrations of Hazarika commenced in Assam on Monday.

International Literacy Day in Karad
International Literacy Day in Karad | Photo: PTI

School students create a human chain in the shape of a literacy mission logo on the occasion of 'International Literacy Day', in Karad, Maharashtra.

