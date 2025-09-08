Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

School students take part in an event on the occasion of 'International Literacy Day', in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
College students perform a street play on the occasion of World Physical Therapy Day, in Solapur, Maharashtra.
A man sits atop a partially submerged vehicle as cattle have feed placed on it, amid rise in the water level of the Sabarmati river, in Rasikpura village of Kheda district, Gujarat.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and others during a meeting of opposition party MPs, at Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi.
An area being fumigated as part of preventive measures against mosquito-borne diseases, at relief camps sheltering displaced families near the Yamuna river, in New Delhi.
An artisan prepares an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Agartala.
Restoration work underway after boulders and trees fell on Haridwar–Rishikesh railway route disrupting the connectivity.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds during a meeting, in New Delhi.
An illegal structure being demolished as part of an anti-encroachment drive, being conducted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Ghazipur dairy farm area, in New Delhi.
Displaced people at a temporary shelter after the Yamuna river had crossed the evacuation mark last week, in New Delhi. The water level of the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge receded to 205.22 metres at 7 am on Monday, officials said.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts searches at 22 locations in terror-related cases, in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
People sit on a raised structure in a flooded area following incessant rainfall, at Rasikpura village, in Kheda.
People gather to offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.
Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and others during the Janata Dal (United) Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi.
Members of the 'Brihattar Tezpur Bengali Samaj' take part in a rally to pay tribute to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, in Tezpur, Assam. The year-long birth centenary celebrations of Hazarika commenced in Assam on Monday.
School students create a human chain in the shape of a literacy mission logo on the occasion of 'International Literacy Day', in Karad, Maharashtra.