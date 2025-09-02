Anthony Gordon Wishes Alexander Isak Well After Acrimonious Newcastle Exit

Liverpool smashed the Premier League transfer record for the second time in the same window on Monday, following up their £108m move for Florian Wirtz by splashing £125m on Isak

Anthony Gordon Wishes Alexander Isak Well
Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak
  • Anthony Gordon said it was a "pleasure" to play with Alexander Isak

  • The drama before Isak's exit left a sour taste for many Newcastle United fans

  • Liverpool smashed the Premier League transfer record to acquire Isak

Anthony Gordon said it was a "pleasure" to play with Alexander Isak, despite the striker's record-breaking move to Liverpool leaving a sour taste for many Newcastle United fans.

Liverpool smashed the Premier League transfer record for the second time in the same window on Monday, following up their £108m move for Florian Wirtz by splashing £125m on Isak.

That deal concluded a long-running saga that saw Isak accuse Newcastle of breaking promises regarding his future and train away from Eddie Howe's first-team squad.

Newcastle clinched deals for forwards Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa before the transfer deadline passed, but Isak's exit left a sour taste for many supporters, who directed angry chants in the Swede's direction during Saturday's goalless draw with Leeds United.

But Gordon, who is serving a three-match ban after being sent off in a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool, hopes Isak enjoys success on Merseyside.

"Regardless of the situation and what's gone on, it's been a pleasure to play with you," Gordon wrote on his Instagram story.

"One of the best chemistries I've had on the pitch and, more importantly, a great person and team-mate. I wish you nothing but the best brother."

Isak scored 54 Premier League goals for Newcastle, with only club legend Alan Shearer (148) netting more in the competition for the Magpies.

Since Isak signed for Newcastle from Real Sociedad in August 2022, only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (85) and new Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah (65) have outscored him in the competition.

Isak also netted what proved to be the winning goal in Newcastle's EFL Cup final triumph over Liverpool in March, as they ended an 80-year major domestic trophy drought.

Sven Botman, who joined Newcastle just one month before Isak, also used social media to offer support to his former team-mate.

"What started off as team-mates grew into one of my best friendships," Botman wrote, accompanied by a heart emoji. 

"No more words needed brother, all the best in your next chapter."

Isak's Liverpool debut could come against Burnley on September 14, while his first reunion with Newcastle could come on January 31, at Anfield.

