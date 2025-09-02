Newcastle United Transfers: Yoane Wissa Signs For Newcastle United From Brentford To Replace Alexander Isak

Wissa signs for the Magpies for reported fee of £50m plus add-ons
Wissa did not feature for Brentford this season
NUFC lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool on Deadline Day
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Yoane Wissa from Brentford for a fee reportedly worth £50m plus add-ons.
The wantaway striker has not featured for the Bees in any of their three Premier League games this season, nor their EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.
While Brentford boss Keith Andews claimed on Saturday that he expected the 28-year-old to stay put, Wissa used social media on Sunday to issue a demand to leave the club.
Newcastle had several bids rejected for Wissa rejected by Brentford earlier in the window, and the Magpies seemed to have turned their focus to Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen.
However, with the Alexander Isak transfer saga finally coming to a close as he joined Liverpool in a British record deal, and Wolves not budging on their valuation of Strand Larsen, Newcastle managed to strike a deal with Brentford for Wissa on Monday.
Wissa, who has signed a four-year deal at Newcastle, scored 45 Premier League goals for Brentford following his arrival in 2021. He netted 19 times in the top flight last season.
He is set to form a new strike partnership at Newcastle alongside Nick Woltemade, who signed from Stuttgart for a club-record £69m (€80m).
Newcastle, who have failed to win any of their opening three league matches, have also signed Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw and Aaron Ramsdale.