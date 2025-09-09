FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Kosovo Stun Isak And Sweden As Switzerland Stay Perfect

FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg led by example in his nation's 3-0 win away to Greece, picking up two assists for Mikkel Damsgaard and Andreas Christensen

FIFA World Cup European Qualifying:
Kosovo celebrate their win over Sweden
  • Kosovo shocked Sweden 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifying on Monday

  • Switzerland remained perfect with 3-0 win over Slovenia

  • Denmark won in Greece 3-0

Alexander Isak's first appearance of the season was overshadowed by Sweden's shock 2-0 defeat to Kosovo, who finished with 10 men, in World Cup qualifying on Monday. 

Isak, who completed a British-record £125m transfer to Liverpool on deadline day, was an unused substitute in his nation's 2-2 draw with Slovenia on Friday. 

The former Newcastle United striker took to the pitch for the first time since May following his transfer stand-off with the Magpies, coming on late in the second half. 

But Isak, who replaced Anthony Elanga for the final 18 minutes, was unable to make an impact as Sweden slumped to defeat courtesy of two first-half goals from Kosovo. 

Elvis Rexhbecaj bundled the ball past Robin Olsen for the opener in the 26th minute before Kosovo captain Vedat Muriqi sealed the victory three minutes before the break. 

Substitute Lindon Emerllahu was sent off in the first minute of stoppage time for a second bookable offence, but there was too little time for Sweden to fight back.

The result leaves Sweden third in Group B, five points adrift of leaders Switzerland, whose first-half blitz against Slovenia sealed a comfortable 3-0 win on the same day. 

Nico Elvedi put the Swiss ahead with just 18 minutes on the clock, with the hosts doubling their advantage soon after through Breel Embolo's header from another set-piece. 

New Nottingham Forest signing Dan Ndoye concluded the scoring five minutes after Embolo's finish, but Croatia and Denmark also enjoyed fine victories in their clashes. 

Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg led by example in his nation's 3-0 win away to Greece, picking up two assists for Mikkel Damsgaard and Andreas Christensen. 

And ahead of his potential Serie A debut this weekend, Rasmus Hojlund got himself on the scoresheet in the 81st minute to keep the Danes at the summit of Group C. 

Croatia, meanwhile, maintained their perfect start to qualifying after thrashing Montenegro, who saw Andrija Bulatovic sent off late in the first half, 4-0 at Stadion Maksimir. 

Kristijan Jakic netted his first international goal with a stunning strike from distance, before Andrej Kramaric, an Edvin Kuc own-goal and Ivan Perisic sealed the triumph. 

Data Debrief: Isak brought back down to earth

Many were surprised to see Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson start Isak on the bench once again, but even after introducing a player of his goal-scoring prowess, his team were second-best against Kosovo. 

Indeed, Sweden were only able to muster a measly expected goals (xG) total of 0.71 from their 13 shots, with Isak having three of those, compared to Kosovo's 2.16 from their 11 attempts at Olsen's net. 

Sweden have now failed to win in their last three games in the World Cup qualifying. Their last joint longest winless streak was between October 2008 and June 2009, with the prospect of missing back-to-back World Cups now a real prospect.

