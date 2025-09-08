Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

A partial lunar eclipse is seen over the Floating Bridge as people enjoy a warm autumn evening at Zaryadye park in Moscow.
The shadow of earth opens up a part of the moon during a total lunar eclipse around 12.28 IST in Kolkata.
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Baghdad, Iraq.
A blood moon rises ahead of a Lunar Eclipse in Hadera, Israel.
A woman looks through a telescope during a lunar eclipse in downtown Beirut.
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Frankfurt, Germany.
The moon appears red during a total lunar eclipse seen from Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
People take pictures of a lunar eclipse in Tehran, Iran.
The full moon, still half obscured by the Earth's shadow after a full eclipse, rises behind the Saint George's Castle in Lisbon.
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Beijing.
A total lunar eclipse is seen over the Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki, western Japan.
A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is seen in Rome.