International

Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

On September 8, 2025, skywatchers witnessed a rare lunar eclipse as Earth’s shadow dramatically covered the Moon. The celestial event captivated stargazers across Asia, Africa, and Europe, turning the night into a cosmic spectacle. The eclipse offered a striking reminder of the beauty and mystery of astronomical phenomena.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Moscow Lunar Eclipse
Russia Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko

A partial lunar eclipse is seen over the Floating Bridge as people enjoy a warm autumn evening at Zaryadye park in Moscow.

2/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Kolkata Lunar Eclipse 2025
India Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

The shadow of earth opens up a part of the moon during a total lunar eclipse around 12.28 IST in Kolkata.

3/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Baghdad Lunar Eclipse 2025
Iraq Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Hadi Mizban

A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Baghdad, Iraq.

4/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Israel Lunar Eclipse 2025
Israel Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

A blood moon rises ahead of a Lunar Eclipse in Hadera, Israel.

5/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Beirut Lunar Eclipse 2025
Lebanon Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

A woman looks through a telescope during a lunar eclipse in downtown Beirut.

6/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Germany Lunar Eclipse 2025
Germany Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Frankfurt, Germany.

7/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Pakistan Lunar Eclipse 2025
Pakistan Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

The moon appears red during a total lunar eclipse seen from Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

8/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Tehran Lunar Eclipse 2025
Iran Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

People take pictures of a lunar eclipse in Tehran, Iran.

9/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Portugal Lunar Eclipse 2025
Portugal Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

The full moon, still half obscured by the Earth's shadow after a full eclipse, rises behind the Saint George's Castle in Lisbon.

10/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_China Lunar Eclipse 2025
China Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Beijing.

11/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Japan Lunar Eclipse 2025
Japan Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: Naoki Hiraoka/Kyodo News via AP

A total lunar eclipse is seen over the Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki, western Japan.

12/12
Lunar Eclipse September 2025 Blood Moon photos_Italy Lunar Eclipse 2025
Italy Lunar Eclipse 2025 | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is seen in Rome.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  4. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  5. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  5. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'