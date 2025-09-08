Bayer Leverkusen: Kasper Hjulmand Named Erik Ten Hag's Successor

Kasper Hjulmand is the new head coach of Bayer Leverkusen
Hjulmand replaces Erik ten Hag who was sacked after just two Bundesliga games in charge
Hjulmand's most recent role was as head coach of Denmark
Kasper Hjulmand has been appointed as head coach of Bayer Leverkusen.
The 53-year-old has been named as Erik ten Hag's successor after the Dutchman was sacked after just two Bundesliga games in charge.
Hjulmand's most recent role was as head coach of Denmark, leading his native country from 2020 to 2024.
He helped guide Denmark to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, eventually losing to England 2-1 after extra time, but he resigned from his position after a round-of-16 exit to Germany at Euro 2024.
Hjulmand also brings Bundesliga experience to his new job, taking over from Thomas Tuchel as Mainz head coach for the 2014-15 season.
"I have always seen Bayer 04 as a very well-managed, well-structured and highly ambitious club," Hjulmand told the club website. "This impression has been confirmed in recent days.
"It's an honour to be entrusted with a team like this. After outstanding successes in the past, I am now very motivated to help shape the future of Bayer 04 Leverkusen with both established and exciting new players."
Managing sporting director, Simon Rolfes, added: "We are delighted to have brought in Kasper Hjulmand, whose work we have followed closely over a long period of time.
"His assistant coach with Denmark, Ismael Camenforte, also worked for us for several years. Kasper even recommended Ismael to us at the time.
"As a result, his training methods are well known to us at the club, and Kasper also knows our club very well from the last few years.
"He will now work with our team to re-establish a clear and proactive style of play. Kasper is the right man to develop our new Werkself side into a top team that will strive to achieve the most ambitious national and international goals."
Leverkusen made 16 signings during the summer transfer window as they looked to replace the likes of Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah, and head coach Xabi Alonso.
The late incomings of Ezequiel Fernandez and Eliesse Ben Seghir were added to those of Malik Tillman, Jarell Quansah and Loic Bade.