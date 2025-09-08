Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

- The state reported its fifth fatality this month from a rare brain eating amoeba.
- This year, 42confirmed cases of the infection reported across Kerala.
- A 56-year-old woman from Malappuram district was the latest victim.
Kerala has reported its fifth fatality this month from a rare but often deadly brain infection known as amoebic meningoencephalitis.
The latest victim, a 56-year-old woman from Malappuram district, succumbed while receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. This brings the total death toll in the state to five within just the past month.
The recent fatalities follow earlier losses, including that of a 45-year-old man from Wayanad district. Together, they underscore a serious public health situation, with 42 confirmed cases of the infection reported across Kerala this year.
In response, health authorities have activated the State Public Health Act, ordering a statewide water purification initiative and banning swimming in untreated or stagnant water sources. These measures aim to curb further spread of the infection and safeguard public health.