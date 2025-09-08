Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

- Two gunmen opened fire on a bus at Ramot Junction in East Jerusalem on September 8, killing four civilians and injuring about 15 others.
- Police quickly engaged and neutralised the attackers, seizing improvised submachine guns used in the assault.
- The attack comes amid escalating violence tied to the Gaza conflict, leading to tightened security measures in the region.
A shooting attack took place on the morning of September 8 at Ramot Junction in East Jerusalem, where two armed assailants opened fire inside a bus during rush hour.
The assault left four civilians dead and around 15 others injured, several of them critically. Emergency responders reported scenes of chaos, with victims lying near the bus amid broken glass and debris.
Police forces engaged the attackers swiftly and neutralised them at the site. The weapons recovered were improvised submachine guns, resembling those used in earlier attacks.
The incident is the latest in a series of violent escalations linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, prompting heightened security measures across the region.The shooting attack came hours after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz issued an ultimatum to Palestinian militant outfit Hamas to drop arms and surrender, warning that it will be “annihilated” otherwise.
Jerusalem often sees protests demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza. Last week, protesters set fires to garbage bins and occupied buildings in Jerusalem, prompting strong condemnation from Israeli government officials and police intervention to restore order.