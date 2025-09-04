Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Hosts Need Draw To Overtake India, Seal Third-Place Match Berth

Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: The hosts beat Afghanistan 2-0 in their previous match. Photo: CAFA

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the last match of CAFA Nations Cup 2025's Group B, between Tajikistan and Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Thursday (September 4, 2025). Ranked 20th in the world, the defending champions are on top of the table with six points and just need a draw to seal a final berth. The hosts, on the other hand, are currently third with three points and need a stalemate to overtake India and enter the third-place match. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.

4 Sept 2025, 08:34:53 pm IST Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 9pm IST. The Tajikistan vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. It will also not be televised on any TV channels in the country.