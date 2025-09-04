Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Hosts Need Draw To Overtake India, Seal Third-Place Match Berth

Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: India's fate hangs on the result of this match, as a draw would be enough for the hosts to advance. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match at the Hisor Central Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup
Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: The hosts beat Afghanistan 2-0 in their previous match. Photo: CAFA
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the last match of CAFA Nations Cup 2025's Group B, between Tajikistan and Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Thursday (September 4, 2025). Ranked 20th in the world, the defending champions are on top of the table with six points and just need a draw to seal a final berth. The hosts, on the other hand, are currently third with three points and need a stalemate to overtake India and enter the third-place match. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 9pm IST. The Tajikistan vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. It will also not be televised on any TV channels in the country.

Tajikistan Vs Iran Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup: Hi There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday evening. We are back with another football blog, and this time is a high-stakes clash between home team Tajikistan and Asian powerhouse Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: PAK Opt To Bat First, Check Playing XIs

  2. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Breetzke, Stubbs Leading RSA Batting Charge

  3. Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In King City

  4. IPL 2026 Ticket Prices To Rise As Government Increases GST To 40 Per Cent

  5. India's Jersey Sponsorship: BCCI Revises Base Price, Likely To Earn Over 400 Crore Rupees - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  2. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  3. 'Act Of Memory And Meaning': Chief Justice Gavai Talks About Human Dignity In Indian Constitution

  4. Unsuitable Histories: Replacing Facts With Fiction Has Dire Consequences

  5. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  3. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  4. 6 Pakistani Soldiers, 5 Militants Killed In TTP Attack on Paramilitary HQ In Bannu

  5. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

  2. Two Security Personnel Killed, One Injured In Jharkhand Encounter With Maoists

  3. Congress Claims GST Overhaul As ‘GST 1.5’, Says Wait For 'True GST 2.0' Continues

  4. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  5. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  6. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  7. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  8. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide