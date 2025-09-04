India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Blue Tigers Seek Must-Win Victory At Hisor

Indian national team players in action against Tajikistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. | Photo: X/IndianFootball

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Welcome to the live coverage of the Group B fixture between India and Afghanistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Thursday, 4 September 2025. India take on Afghanistan in a do-or-die clash that could redefine their ambitions. With playoff hopes hanging delicately in the balance, this pivotal Group B encounter at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan provides Khalid Jamil's Blue Tigers with another opportunity to reclaim pride, rewrite recent history, and prove their mettle. India started their maiden campaign in this Central Asian competition with a morale-boosting win over the hosts, but were given a brutal reality check by Iran. Catch the play-by-play updates from the India vs Afghanistan match right here.

LIVE UPDATES