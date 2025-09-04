India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Blue Tigers Seek Must-Win Victory At Hisor

India vs Afghanistan Football Live Blog: Follow live updates, scores, and commentary from IND vs AFG at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 today. Kick-off at 5:30 PM IST. Streaming on FanCode

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India vs Afghanistan Live Score CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Indian national team players in action against Tajikistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Welcome to the live coverage of the Group B fixture between India and Afghanistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Thursday, 4 September 2025. India take on Afghanistan in a do-or-die clash that could redefine their ambitions. With playoff hopes hanging delicately in the balance, this pivotal Group B encounter at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan provides Khalid Jamil's Blue Tigers with another opportunity to reclaim pride, rewrite recent history, and prove their mettle. India started their maiden campaign in this Central Asian competition with a morale-boosting win over the hosts, but were given a brutal reality check by Iran. Catch the play-by-play updates from the India vs Afghanistan match right here.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Points Table

India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! Today’s big match on offer – the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 fixture between India and Afghanistan. It’s a must-win game for India, as a defeat will send them home early from the tournament. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released ahead of kick-off at 5:30 PM IST.

Published At:
