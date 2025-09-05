India Enter CAFA Nations Cup Third-Place Playoff: Blue Tigers Advance On Head-To-Head Record

In the 34th minute, Ashique Kuruniyan pressed Afghanistan's centre-back Mahboob Hanifi, stole the ball inside the box, and left goalkeeper Faisal Ahmad Hamidi with little to save, although Hamidi managed to smother the effort. Ashique received a booking for colliding with Hamidi, while Jithin MS, marking his first start in India colours, squared the ball to him before halftime – only for the shot to be blocked.