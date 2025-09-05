India Enter CAFA Nations Cup Third-Place Playoff: Blue Tigers Advance On Head-To-Head Record

Tajikistan and Iran play 2-2 draw in Hisor
Result means India upstage Tajikistan to progress to third-place match
Khalid Jamil's men to face Group A's second-placed team on September 8
The Indian football team advanced to the CAFA Nations Cup third-place playoff match on the basis of head-to-head record on Thursday (September 4, 2025) after a 2-2 draw between co-hosts Tajikistan and Iran in Hisor. Earlier in the day, India were held to a goalless draw by Afghanistan; however, their 2-1 victory over Tajikistan in the tournament opener proved decisive for Khalid Jamil's squad.
Both India and Tajikistan ended Group B with four points each, but India progressed on the head-to-head result.
Upcoming Fixture And Determination Of Opponent
India will play their third-fourth place match on September 8, 2025, with the opponent to be confirmed on Friday following the two Group A matches in Tashkent.
As it stands, Oman and Uzbekistan are locked on four points apiece, occupying the top two spots in the group. One of these two teams is likely to be India's opponent in the playoff encounter.
Match Highlights: Missed Opportunities, Tactical Shifts
Mohammad Mohebi scored twice for Iran (38', 47'), putting his team ahead, while Shahrom Samiev (58') and Zoir Dzhuraboev (78') brought Tajikistan back with second-half goals. Despite this, Tajikistan could not secure a spot in the third-place match.
Earlier, India struggled to capitalise on their chances against Afghanistan, as the team was unable to convert clear-cut opportunities.
India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a crucial save in the 24th minute from Ali Reza Panahi's long shot. Soon after, Irfan Yadwad was played through into the Afghanistan box, but his shot went wide.
In the 34th minute, Ashique Kuruniyan pressed Afghanistan's centre-back Mahboob Hanifi, stole the ball inside the box, and left goalkeeper Faisal Ahmad Hamidi with little to save, although Hamidi managed to smother the effort. Ashique received a booking for colliding with Hamidi, while Jithin MS, marking his first start in India colours, squared the ball to him before halftime – only for the shot to be blocked.
In first-half injury time, Jithin capitalised on a clearance near the Afghanistan box but fired the ball agonisingly over the bar.
After halftime, India gained control as head coach Khalid Jamil introduced Manvir Singh (Jr) and Vikram Partap Singh. Around the hour mark, Nikhil Prabhu threaded a through ball to a chasing Jithin, although the pass fell just short of its target.
In the 66th minute, after Uvais' long throw found him at the far post, Jithin's subsequent shot went over the bar. Afghanistan's best opportunity came in the 71st minute when Hossein Zamani set up Yama Sherzad, whose shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Sandhu.
The Lions of Khorasan began to build momentum towards the end, but the Blue Tigers' defence held firm to secure the draw. Notably, India had lost to Afghanistan in their last encounter during the second round 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in March 2024.
(With PTI inputs)