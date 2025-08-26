Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool, Premier League: Van Dijk Urges Ngumoha To 'Stay Humble' After Heroics

The 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha scored a 100th-minute winner soon after coming off the bench for his Premier League debut against Newcastle United, becoming Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Virgil van Dijk and Rio Ngumoha
Virgil van Dijk and Rio Ngumoha
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rio Ngumoha becomes fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history

  • Only the second 16-year-old to score winning goal in a Premier League game, after Wayne Rooney in October 2002 for Everton vs Arsenal

  • Virgil van Dijk wants teeanager to enjoy his feat while working hard and staying humble

Virgil van Dijk wants Rio Ngumoha to enjoy his dream Liverpool debut, but has urged the 16-year-old to "stay humble".

Ngumoha scored a 100th-minute winner shortly after coming off the bench for his Premier League debut against Newcastle United on Monday.

Liverpool had gone 2-0 up at St. James' Park, where Anthony Gordon was sent off late in the first half, but Newcastle – playing without Liverpool target Alexander Isak – battled back to level the scores through Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula.

Yet having not had a shot between the 46th minute, when Hugo Ekitike put them two to the good, Liverpool came up with the goods in the final knockings when Mohamed Salah's centre found its way to Ngumoha, who curled home brilliantly.

Just four days short of his 17th birthday, Ngumoha became the club's youngest ever goalscorer, while he is the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, after James Vaughan (16 years, 270 days), James Milner (16 years, 356 days) and Wayne Rooney (16 years, 360 days)

"It’s a dream debut for him," Van Dijk told Sky Sports when asked about Ngumoha's impact.

Related Content
Related Content

"We stayed calm towards the end, tried to find the right solution to score a goal.

"I’m very pleased for Rio. He has to work hard and stay humble but he has to enjoy it – you can’t take these nights for granted."

Ngumoha is only the second 16-year-old to score a winning goal in a Premier League game, after Rooney in October 2002 for Everton vs Arsenal; he was one day younger (16 years, 361 days) than Rooney was that day 23 years ago.

While Newcastle will no doubt have felt hard done by given how they battled back to 2-2, Van Dijk feels Liverpool played into the Magpies' hands with some sloppy defending.

He said: "We all know it’s a difficult place to come. There was a lot put on the fire this week, especially to get Newcastle fired up. It was expected. For us it was disappointing we conceded off two set-pieces. It shouldn’t happen, but overall a great three points, we move on.

"The pressure was put on. They had the quality. If you look at the traditional top six here last year, there’s only a couple that managed to beat them. I enjoy these atmospheres; I was looking forward to it, but we could have made it a little bit easier. We managed to get the three points, and we move on."

This was the first time Liverpool shipped two goals while their opponents were down to 10 men in the Premier League since December 2001 against Arsenal, while the Reds have now thrown away a 2-0 lead in both of their opening top-flight matches this season, albeit they have nevertheless taken maximum points.

Newcastle were not helped by Gordon's red card, with the England attacker dismissed by Simon Hooper after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.

Gordon lunged in late on Van Dijk, who was seen with scratches down the back of his calf.

"I said to him [Gordon] if it’s not a sending off, then I don’t understand football," Van Dijk explained. "I felt it was strange the referee had to go to the monitor."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Gautam Gambhir Is A 'Hypocrite': Former India Cricketer Slams Head Coach, Asks 'What Will He Do Now'

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  3. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  4. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  5. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Venus Williams Falls Short On Flushing Meadows Comeback Against Karolina Muchova

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Debuts New Buzz Cut Hairstyle In First-Round Victory

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  4. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Under Early Pressure

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Starts Campaign Against World No. 48

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  2. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  3. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  4. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win