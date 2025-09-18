Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Barcelona will have to cope without superstar winger Lamine Yamal for a trip to Newcastle in the Champions League on Thursday, as the Magpies prepare life in Europe sans their star forward Alexander Isak.
Some star power will be missing at St. James’ Park because the 18-year-old Yamal will not appear for Barca because of an injury the team said the Spain winger sustained on international duty last week.
Yamal, the heir to Lionel Messi at Barcelona, is key to the team’s chances of becoming European champion for the first time since 2015 so his absence is a big boost for Newcastle, which is starting the second Champions League campaign under its Saudi Arabian ownership. In the 2023-24 season, Newcastle finished bottom of its group in the old format.
Newcastle vs Barcelona Head-To-Head Record
Newcastle United wins: 1
Barcelona wins: 3
Draws: 0
Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 MW 1: Live Streaming Details
When is the Newcastle United vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Newcastle United vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, September 19, 2025 at St. James' Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Newcastle United vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Newcastle United vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.
(With AP inputs)