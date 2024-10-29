Football

Newcastle United Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Must Make 'Right Call' On Gordon Fitness, Says Howe

Anthony Gordon missed the Premier League trip to Chelsea after picking up a groin injury in the build-up to the game, but has since had a scan that has revealed no serious injury

Eddie Howe and Anthony Gordon
Eddie Howe said Anthony Gordon could feature against Chelsea in the EFL Cup
Eddie Howe said that Anthony Gordon could feature for Newcastle United in their EFL Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Gordon missed the trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday after picking up a groin injury in the build-up to the game, but has since had a scan that has revealed no serious injury. 

Howe is hopeful that the setback is not long-term, but said that Newcastle would make the right decision if he features in midweek, with Arsenal next up in the Premier League. 

Gordon's presence was missed against Chelsea, with Newcastle falling to a 2-1 defeat after Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer scored either side of Alexander Isak's equaliser.

"We have to make the right decision (Chelsea tomorrow). We have Arsenal coming up very quickly (Saturday) & have to make sure we don't do any damage to it," Howe said. 

The England international has created more chances (18) than any other player for the Magpies in the Premier League this season, with only Bruno Guimaraes (14) completing more dribbles than Gordon (13). 

Howe also praised Chelsea's Palmer, who was once again the difference for Enzo Maresca's side on Sunday.

Palmer has continued his goal-scoring form following his sensational debut year for the Blues, registering a division-high 12 goal involvements (seven goals, five assists), so far this season, including his strike against the Magpies. 

The 22-year-old has two goals and one assist against Newcastle in five appearances against them in all competitions, and Howe stressed the importance of keeping Palmer quiet when they return to Stamford Bridge in midweek.

"It's a difficult question to answer, I thought he played really well. You can see he's playing really well," Howe added. 

"We didn't do enough to stop him in transitions. He set up the first goal in that fashion, scored the second goal in that fashion. We've learned from that.

"We will pass that on to the players and aim to do better. As a team, we will aim to collectively do better.

"The last 60 minutes, we defended a lot more securely, albeit we conceded a second."

