Newcastle United Vs Benfica Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Newcastle United Vs Benfica Live Streaming: Newcastle enter this fixture with three points from two matches. Know when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 clash live

Newcastle United Vs Benfica Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Newcastle United Vs Benfica Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch
  • Newcastle take on Benfica in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday

  • The match will take place at the St James' Park

  • The contest will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website in India

English Premier League outfit Newcastle United take on visiting Benfica in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture at St James' Park on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Watch the Newcastle vs Benfica football match tonight live.

The Magpies started their UCL 2025-26 campaign with a seemingly listless outing against FC Barcelona, a 2-1 defeat at home. Englishman Marcus Rashford hit twice in a space of nine minutes in the second half for La Liga giants, while Anthony Gordon found the back of the net in the 90th minute to give some respectability to the scorecard.

Eddie Howe's men, however, were ruthless against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium as Gordon converted twice from the penalty spot, in between goals from new arrival Nick Woltemade and Harvy Barnes. They won 4-0.

Two-time champions Benfica, meanwhile, are looking for their first win this term. Now under the celebrated manager Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese giants suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at minnows Qarabag at home, despite taking a 2-0 lead inside the first 16 minutes. The visitors from Azerbaijan found the winner in the 86th minute to stun the Estadio da Luz crowd.

Making things worse, Richard Rios scored an early own goal to lose the Stamford Bridge fixture 0-1 in what was former Chelsea manager Mourinho's London homecoming.

As a result of these defeats, 'the Glorious One' from Lisbon are stuttering at 33rd position in the 36-team Champions League points table. Newcastle United are 11th with three points.

After the league stage, the top eight teams will receive a bye to the round of 16. The sides ranked ninth through 24th will play in the knockout phase play-offs, with ninth to 16th getting seeded for the draw. Teams ranked from 25th to 36th will be eliminated from all continental competitions this season.

Newcastle Vs Benfica Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have previously met twice during the UEFA Europa League 2012-13 season. Benfica took the honours in the quarter-final tie, 4-2 on aggregate, following a 3-1 home win and a 1-1 draw in Newcastle upon Tyne.

For the record, Newcastle United are chasing back-to-back wins in the Champions League for the first time since February 2003, while Benfica are looking to avoid a fifth successive defeat in the competition, having only endured a five-match losing streak once, between March 2017 and September 2018 (eight), a run in which they traded one goal for 20.

This St. James' Park outing presents the self-proclaimed 'Special One' with a chance to improve his record at the venue. The Portuguese manager has only won three of his 12 away games against Newcastle (D4, L5).

Newcastle Vs Benfica Live Streaming

When and where will the Newcastle Vs Benfica Uefa Champions League match take place?

The Newcastle Vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22 at the St James' Park.

When will the Newcastle Vs Benfica UEFA Champions League Match start?

The Newcastle Vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to live stream the Newcastle Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle Vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How to watch live telecast of the Newcastle Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Newcastle Vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.

