New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Says He Needs To Win To Be Afforded Time

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has said that he will need to win matches in order to win time and create his own identity at the club. (More Football News)
The Portuguese tactician, who left Sporting CP to become Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford, was speaking during his first interview with the Premier League club.
"We know that we need time, but we have to win time. To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity. So since day one we will start with our identity," the 39-year-old said.
"Of course we are going to prepare the games, but we will focus a lot in our game model. How to play, how to press, these small things, small details."
"You cannot go 100% on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity," he said.
Amorim is the seventh different manager to take charge of the club since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 and will face a trip to Ipswich Town in the league on 24 November on his United managerial debut.
But the former Portugal international also added that having a young squad will not be an excuse for not getting the desired results in the short term.
"I don't want to say that we need time because we are a young team. They are prepared. They are prepared to cope with the demands of playing for United. They should be because they are here," Amorim said.
"We know it will take time, but we have to start since day one without fear, without thinking that they are not used to playing like this. They will start on the first day with our idea, no matter what. That's the goal."
Asked what can be expected of his side against Ipswich at Portman Road, Amorim tempered expectations, terming his appointment "a long-term project."
"I want to say beautiful things to you, but I'm really honest. I think you will see an idea. You could like it or not, I don't know, but you will see an idea," he said.
"You will see a positioning. You will see something that we want to reach that kind of level. You will feel that. But we have to know that it's like two trainings before the first match. This is the best league in the world."
"But if I have to say something to you, you will see an idea. This I can guarantee. If we see an idea, they'll be patience and belief. And there's an awareness that this is a long-term project."
Amorim won three Portuguese league titles with Benfica as a player while he left Sporting as manager after guiding them to two league triumphs and two Taca da Liga titles during a four-and-half-year spell.
He picks up the mantle at United with the club sitting 13th in the Premier League with 15 points from 11 matches and having collected just one win from four matches in the Europa League.