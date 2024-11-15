Football

Manchester United: Van Nistelrooy Wishes Red Devils Success Under New Boss Amorim

Van Nistelrooy, who had initially hoped to stay on in a backroom role under Amorim but departed earlier this week, is backing the Red Devils to be successful

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ruud-van-Nistelrooy
Ruud van Nistelrooy has left his coaching role with Manchester United
info_icon

Ruud van Nistelrooy says Manchester United deserve to be successful under new head coach Ruben Amorim, having left the club after the Portuguese's arrival this week. (More Football News)

Amorim officially left Sporting CP for United on Monday, with Van Nistelrooy having overseen four matches as interim coach after Erik ten Hag was sacked last month.

United won three and drew one of those matches, beating Leicester City twice and overcoming PAOK in the Europa League while drawing 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League.

At 39 years old, new boss Amorim will become the youngest man to lead United since a 33-year-old Wilf McGuinness took charge of them on Boxing Day 1970 against Derby County. 

Van Nistelrooy, who had initially hoped to stay on in a backroom role under Amorim but departed earlier this week, is backing the Red Devils to be successful.

In a farewell post on Instagram, the former striker wrote: "To everyone at Manchester United football club, in particular the backroom staff, the players and the fans.

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support. It has been a privilege and honour to represent the club as a player, coach and manager, and I will always cherish the memories we have shared together. 

"M.U.F.C will always have a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon - not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it!"

Amorim's first assignment as United boss will be a Premier League trip to Ipswich Town next week, before Bodo/Glimt visit Old Trafford in the Europa League on November 28.

info_icon

Between his March 2020 appointment and his departure this month, Sporting won 77% of their Primeira Liga matches, the best win ratio in Europe's top 10 leagues in that span.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson Off To A Flier In Johannesburg | IND - 68/0 After 5 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  3. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones
Football News
  1. Scott McTominay Shares No Regrets About Leaving Man United For Napoli After Impressive Start
  2. UEFA Nations League: Carsley Defends Decision To Start Watkins Over Kane Against Greece
  3. Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  4. UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense
  5. Mbappe Going Through Tough Patch, Excluded From France's Nations League Squad, Says Deschamps
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
  2. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  3. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  5. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Polls: Vidarbha Farmers’ Suicides and Political Silence
  2. Day In Pics: November 15, 2024
  3. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Party Splits, Alliances & Political Showdown
  5. Sex With Minor Wife Is Rape, Says Bombay High Court
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  2. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  3. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  4. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya