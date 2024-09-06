Football

Nations League: Deschamps Bemused By 'Embarrassing' Rabiot Transfer Situation

Didier Deschamps is preparing for France's upcoming Nations League fixtures without Adrien Rabiot, who finds himself in an "embarrassing" situation

Didier-Deschamps-Adrien-Rabiot
Didier Deschamps has labelled Adrien Rabiot's transfer situation as embarrassing
Didier Deschamps is preparing for France's upcoming Nations League fixtures without Adrien Rabiot, who finds himself in an "embarrassing" situation. (More Football News)

Rabiot, who has made 48 appearances for France since his debut in 2016, was left out of Les Bleus' squad for their matches against Italy and Belgium having not found a new club since his Juventus exit at the end of last season. 

The 29-year-old attracted interest from Manchester United during the transfer window, but the Premier League giants have since signed Manuel Ugarte from Rabiot's former club Paris Saint-Germain. 

Serie A side Milan also expressed an interest in Rabiot, with their interest ultimately fading as Ismael Bennacer chose to remain at San Siro. 

Rabiot started all of France's fixtures at Euro 2024, but Deschamps revealed that the midfielder's failure in finding a new club resulted in his omission this time around.

"Adrien Rabiot has a somewhat embarrassing situation," Deschamps said.

"His contract was expiring and he was solicited by several teams but now he's without a team and doesn’t train in a group. 

“I hope he can quickly choose a club that can then bring him back to us."

France kick-off their Nations League campaign on Friday against Italy at the Parc des Princes, with both teams looking to improve on their underwhelming displays at Euro 2024.

Deschamps' side were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners Spain. Meanwhile, the Azzurri were unable to defend their crown, crashing out in the last 16 to Switzerland. 

Even with Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, Les Bleus managed to find the back of the net once from open play in Germany, something Deschamps is keen on improving.

"Our lack of efficiency was damaging at the Euros, but we still managed to reach the semi-final," said Deschamps.

“Now there are two games in three days. These are not friendlies, but the Nations League.

"Italy too made various changes after the Euros, unfortunately there has always been criticism and our objective must always be to achieve the maximum result."

