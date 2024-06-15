Football

Montenegro, Millwall Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic Dies Aged 26

Matija Sarkic, the Montenegro goalkeeper who played for English second-tier club Millwall, has died. He was 26

PC: X/@AstonVilla
London, Jun 15: Matija Sarkic, the Montenegro goalkeeper who played for English second-tier club Millwall, has died. He was 26. (More Football News)

Millwall announced the death of Sarkic on Saturday. No further details were disclosed.

Sarkic's most recent match for Montenegro was on June 5, a 2-0 loss at Belgium. It was his ninth international appearance, according to the Montenegro soccer federation.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time,” Millwall said.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected.”

Sarkic played 33 times for Millwall, a club in London, since joining from Premier League team Wolverhampton in August last year.

