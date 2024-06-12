Moldova 0-4 Ukraine: Yaremchuk And Dovbyk On Target As UKR Win Big

Ukraine completed their Euro 2024 preparations with a commanding 4-0 victory over Moldova in Chisinau. (More Football News)
Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk were on target for Serhiy Rebrov's side, who begin their Group E campaign against Romania next Monday.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Andrii Lunin returned between the sticks for Ukraine, were seeking a response to Friday's 2-1 loss against Poland - and only their second defeat under Rebrov.
Just two minutes were on the clock when Yaremchuk broke the deadlock on his 50th cap and, though Vitalii Mykolenko limped off in the 30th minute, Viktor Tsyhankov doubled the lead before half-time.
Girona striker Dovbyk - LaLiga's top scorer for 2023-24 with 24 goals - got in on the act four minutes after the restart, before Heorhii Sudakov's strike in the 54th minute completed a comfortable win.