Football

Moldova 0-4 Ukraine: Yaremchuk And Dovbyk On Target As UKR Win Big

Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk were on target for Serhiy Rebrov's side, who begin their Group E campaign against Romania next Monday

Dovbyk was on target for Ukraine against Moldova
info_icon

Ukraine completed their Euro 2024 preparations with a commanding 4-0 victory over Moldova in Chisinau. (More Football News)

Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk were on target for Serhiy Rebrov's side, who begin their Group E campaign against Romania next Monday.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andrii Lunin returned between the sticks for Ukraine, were seeking a response to Friday's 2-1 loss against Poland - and only their second defeat under Rebrov.

Bruno Fernandes has said that the negativity around Portugal is a sign of fans' heightened expectations - null
Euro 2024: Negativity Around Portugal Sign Of Fans' Heightened Expectations - Bruno Fernandes

BY Stats Perform

Just two minutes were on the clock when Yaremchuk broke the deadlock on his 50th cap and, though Vitalii Mykolenko limped off in the 30th minute, Viktor Tsyhankov doubled the lead before half-time.

Girona striker Dovbyk - LaLiga's top scorer for 2023-24 with 24 goals - got in on the act four minutes after the restart, before Heorhii Sudakov's strike in the 54th minute completed a comfortable win.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reasi Bus Attack: Sketch Of Terrorist Released, Rs 20 Lakh Reward Announced For Information
  2. Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: Guest List Includes Ram Charan, Nitish Kumar, Revanth Reddy, Jr NTR | Know Who All Are Coming
  3. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, New Army Chief After General Manoj Pande, To Take Charge On June 30th
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Kathua
  5. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Shilpa Saklani Opens Up On Playing 'Fierce, Unstoppable Businesswoman' In 'Parineetii'
  2. Raghu Dixit Says Sugar Is Used As Metaphor In His New Track ‘Shakkarpari’
  3. Annu Kapoor’s Dual Role Brings Vibrancy To ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’: Director Ishrat R. Khan
  4. LA Pride In The Park: Ricky Martin Takes People By Surprise With A Scintillating Performance On Pride Month – View Pics
  5. Countdown Starts For Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Sangeet To Be Held On June 19
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Vs Canada: Babar Celebrates Much-Needed Win But T20 World Cup Exit Still On Cards
  2. Emma Raducanu Criticises Umpire After Winning Return: 'I Feel Like I Was Playing Two V One'
  3. NBA Finals: Kirstaps Porzingis Uncertain To Play In Game 3 Due To 'Serious' Leg Injury
  4. ICC T20 World Cup: Azam, Bin Zafar Open Up After Crucial New York Clash
  5. Moldova 0-4 Ukraine: Yaremchuk And Dovbyk On Target As UKR Win Big
World News
  1. Kroger Ice Cream Giveaway Offers 45,000 Free Pints To Celebrate Summer Solstice On June 20! Here's How To Get Yours
  2. 'It Was Made Up': Viral Transcript Of Titan Sub's Final Moments Confirmed As Fake
  3. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
  4. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  5. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. Sports News Highlights June 11: India Out Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Race After 1-2 Loss To Qatar
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan