Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener

Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) players vie for the ball during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 18, 2024. Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) players vie for the ball during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 18, 2024. Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra