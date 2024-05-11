Minor Stakeholder Thierry Henry On Hand To See Como Promoted To Serie A

Thierry Henry was in the stadium to see his investment in Como pay off when the Italian second-tier club won promotion to Serie A. (More Football News)
Como, coached by Henry's former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas, drew with Cosenza 1-1 on Friday to clinch second place in Serie B and end a 21-year absence from the top tier. Leader Parma already sealed promotion.
Henry, the France great who will coach its men's under-23 team at the Paris Olympics, bought a stake two years ago in Como, which plays in a picturesque lakeside stadium about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Milan.
With two weeks of the season remaining, six teams are still hoping to avoid joining Salernitana in the second tier.
Frosinone is 16th on the 20-team table, two points above the relegation zone. It has two games left, while teams above and below it have three. The result ended Frosinone's six-game unbeaten run.
Davide Frattesi scored Inter's first-half opener and Marko Arnautovic made it 2-0 after an hour. Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan got the third with his first goal for the club.
Lautaro Martinez's left-foot shot was his 24th goal of the league. Marcus Thuram completed the rout with a nice lob.