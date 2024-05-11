Football

Minor Stakeholder Thierry Henry On Hand To See Como Promoted To Serie A

Como, coached by Henry's former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas, drew with Cosenza 1-1 on Friday to clinch second place in Serie B and end a 21-year absence from the top tier

X/@Como_1907
Thierry Henry, football legend, now pundit and shareholder of Como 1907 was present to watch the Como - Cosenza game Photo: X/@Como_1907
info_icon

Thierry Henry was in the stadium to see his investment in Como pay off when the Italian second-tier club won promotion to Serie A. (More Football News)

Como, coached by Henry's former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas, drew with Cosenza 1-1 on Friday to clinch second place in Serie B and end a 21-year absence from the top tier. Leader Parma already sealed promotion.

Henry, the France great who will coach its men's under-23 team at the Paris Olympics, bought a stake two years ago in Como, which plays in a picturesque lakeside stadium about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Milan.

Como could replace Frosinone in Serie A after the latter lost to Serie A champion Inter Milan 5-0.

With two weeks of the season remaining, six teams are still hoping to avoid joining Salernitana in the second tier.

Inter Milan side celebrate a goal. - null
Frosinone 0-5 Inter Milan: Nerazzurri Thrash Canaries For Season's Best Win In Serie A

BY Stats Perform

Frosinone is 16th on the 20-team table, two points above the relegation zone. It has two games left, while teams above and below it have three. The result ended Frosinone's six-game unbeaten run.

Davide Frattesi scored Inter's first-half opener and Marko Arnautovic made it 2-0 after an hour. Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan got the third with his first goal for the club.

Lautaro Martinez's left-foot shot was his 24th goal of the league. Marcus Thuram completed the rout with a nice lob.

