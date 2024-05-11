Football

Frosinone 0-5 Inter Milan: Nerazzurri Thrash Canaries For Season's Best Win In Serie A

Frosinone 0-5 Inter Milan Match Report: Inter, who suffered their second league defeat of the campaign when they were beaten 1-0 by second-from-bottom Sassuolo, also maintained their chances to beat the club record of 97 points set in the 2006-07 season

Inter Milan side celebrate a goal.
Champions Inter Milan hammered relegation-battling Frosinone 5-0 in Serie A on Friday, with Simone Inzaghi's side securing their biggest winning margin this season. (More Football News)

Davide Frattesi opened the scoring for Inter in the 19th minute, sending the ball in with his knee from a Marcus Thuram pass, which deflected off one of Frosinone's defenders.

Marko Arnautovic doubled the lead for Inter at the hour mark with a low first-time finish into the middle of the goal and Tajon Buchanan made it 3-0 with his debut Inter goal, before substitute Lautaro Martinez and Thuram sealed the win.

Inter, who on Saturday suffered their second league defeat of the campaign when they were beaten 1-0 by second-from-bottom Sassuolo, also maintained their chances to beat the club record of 97 points set in the 2006-07 season.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino - | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan Celebrate Serie A Title With Win Over Torino In Party Atmosphere - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Currently on 92 points, they next host Lazio on May 19 before ending the season at lowly Hellas Verona.

Frosinone sit 17th on 32 points with two points separating them from the relegation zone before 18th-placed Udinese travel to Lecce on Monday.

Data Debrief: Goals, goals, goals

Inter scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the match - the Nerazzurri have now scored 21 goals in that period this season, more than any other team in the league.

With this win, the Nerazzurri have now won 4600 points in Serie A (since 1929-30), becoming only the second team to reach this milestone in the competition's history after Juventus.

