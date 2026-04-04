Minerva Vs UE Figueres Live Streaming, MIC Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Preview, Date, Venue – All You Need To Know

Minerva Academy’s dominant run began with a commanding 4-1 victory over Boca OC, a momentum they sustained with successive clean-sheet wins against Kaptiva Sports Academy (3-0) and EF Santa Ana (1-0)

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Minerva vs UE Figueres, MIC Cup 2026 preview date venue
Minerva Academy FC during the MIC Cup 2026 File Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Minerva Academy set to face UE Figueres in the MIC Cup quarter-final

  • The Indian outfit defeated Liverpool 6-0 in the round of 16

  • Live streaming details available

The quarter-final clash between India's U-15 Minerva Academy FC and Spain's UE Figueres at the Mediterranean International Cup 2026 is set to be a historic encounter for Indian grassroots football.

Minerva Academy enters this fixture riding a wave of unprecedented momentum following their staggering 6-0 demolition of England's Liverpool FC in the Round of 16.

That victory, featuring a hat-trick by Wahengbam Raj Singh and a brace from Mohammad Azam Khan, has firmly established the Indian side as a genuine title contender in the Under-15 category.

How Minerva Reached Here?

Minerva Academy’s dominant run began with a commanding 4-1 victory over Boca OC, a momentum they sustained with successive clean-sheet wins against Kaptiva Sports Academy (3-0) and EF Santa Ana (1-0).

They continued their clinical form in the knockout stages, sweeping aside Canadian side CS Braves with another 3-0 result to maintain their flawless defensive record.

How Minerva Defeated Liverpool?

Minerva dismantled Liverpool FC 6-0 in the previous round at the MIC Cup 2026 in Spain. The Indian side took a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime and never looked back, completely overwhelming the English giants with high-intensity pressing.

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Wahengbam Raj Singh was the star of the show, netting a brilliant hat-trick. Mohammad Azam Khan contributed a clinical brace, while Lisham Amarson Singh added a sixth to complete the rout.

Who Are UE Figueres?

Unio Esportiva Figueres is a historic Catalan club based in Figueres, Spain. The club was Founded in 1919 and they are renowned for their legendary 2002 Copa del Rey run where they became the first 3rd division outfit to reach the semi-finals, famously eliminating FC Barcelona along the way.

In youth football, they are a dominant local force at the MIC Cup. As the host-city club, they enjoy massive home support at the Estadi Municipal de Vilatenim. They enter the 2026 edition as defending champions in the U19 category.

Minerva Vs UE Figueres, MIC Cup 2026: Date and Time

The Minerva Vs UE Figueres, MIC Cup 2026 quarter-final match will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 2:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Minerva Vs UE Figueres, MIC Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Venue

The Minerva Vs UE Figueres, MIC Cup 2026 quarter-final match will be played at the Camo de Futbol Mpal. del Centre historic in Barcelona, Spain.

Minerva Vs UE Figueres, MIC Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Details

The Minerva Vs UE Figueres, MIC Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed exclusively on the Minerva Academy Football Club YouTube channel.

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