Football

Maya Le Tissier Signs New Deal With Manchester United

Maya Le Tissier has committed her long-term future to Manchester United. Photo: Nick Potts/PA
England defender Maya Le Tissier has signed a new contract extension at Manchester United. (More Football News)

The centre-back joined United from Women’s Super League rivals Brighton in July 2022 and has gone on to make 59 appearances.

Her existing contract was due to expire next year but she has pledged her future to United, with the length of the deal not disclosed.

“I’m really happy to sign a contract extension with this great club and look forward to ending the season strong, while continuing to build for the future,” the 22-year-old said on www.manutd.com.

“A big thank you to all our fantastic fans for their great support since I joined, and I’m excited for many more winning moments together.”

Le Tissier, capped three times by England, was an ever-present last season as United reached a maiden FA Cup final and finished second in the WSL to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

She has not missed a game in any competition this season and was last week instrumental in repelling Chelsea as United claimed a shock win to reach the FA Cup final for the second successive campaign.

“Maya has become a real fixture of our team,” United head coach Marc Skinner said. “For her to be playing every single minute like she has, is testament to her.

“We want to make Maya a key feature of our team for many years to come. Maya’s a leader and everybody at the club should be proud that she’s decided to sign for us long term.

“She has the right mentality and the right attitude – and is a perfect role model for the next generation. We look forward to working with her for many winning years to come.”

