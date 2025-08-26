Premier League: Arsenal Youngster Max Dowman Moves Like Lionel Messi, Says Theo Walcott

Dowman is only the third player ever to appear in the Premier League before turning 16, joining Nwaneri (15 years, 181 days) and Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga (15 years, 271 days)

  • Max Dowman is being compared to Leo Messi by Theo Walcott

  • The 15-year-old made his debut for the Gunners in 5-0 win over Leeds

  • Dowman is regarded as one of the best English talents at Arsenal

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal youngster Max Dowman has shades of Lionel Messi in him after the 15-year-old starred in the Gunners’ 5-0 win over Leeds United.

Dowman made his first appearance at Emirates Stadium on Saturday at just 15 years and 234 days, becoming the second-youngest player in Premier League history, slightly older than fellow Gunner Ethan Nwaneri, who was 54 days younger when he debuted in 2022.

He is only the third player ever to appear in the Premier League before turning 16, joining Nwaneri (15 years, 181 days) and Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga (15 years, 271 days).

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United, Premier League: Daniel Farke Sees Positives From Gunners' Humbling

Dowman made an immediate impact after coming on in the 64th minute in place of Noni Madueke, attempting two shots, completing three dribbles, and winning five of his seven duels.

He also earned the stoppage-time penalty that Viktor Gyokeres converted for his second goal of the game.

Walcott, who himself burst onto the scene as a teenage prodigy, believes Dowman’s ability to glide past defenders is reminiscent of Messi.

“He carries the ball, he’s quicker with the ball. He's like Messi. I remember playing against Messi - when he was off the ball he's not quick. Maybe it's because I was quicker than most,” Walcott said.

“When he had the ball he would just glide past people, glide past me with ease. [Dowman's] got that, he's got the stop-start.

“What's really fascinating is that [Arsenal manager] Mikel Arteta will allow him to do that because that's his strength.”

Walcott, who spent 12 years at Arsenal after joining in 2006, believes Dowman has the right kind of attitude to succeed at this level, praising the teenager’s direct approach.

“He's got ability where you just can't teach it, because he plays with that freedom,” Walcott continued.

“We talk about the love of football, football being boring at times to watch. Watching, he's not boring to watch.

“He's so positive every time he has it and that's what I love about these players that are just positive. It's so refreshing.”

Reflecting on the pressures Dowman will face, Walcott emphasised the importance of a strong support network.

“The biggest challenge is the outside noise and how he copes with even his school life, that balance of even walking out on the street and recognising him,” Walcott warned.

“That social media world, I didn't have that coming through, we didn't have that when we were younger. It was very different.”

