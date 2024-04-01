Paris Saint-Germain equalled the Ligue 1 record for the most consecutive away games without defeat as they beat Marseille 2-0. (More Football News)
They equalled Lyon's record of 21 set between March 2005 and April 2006 thanks to second-half goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos in a sodden Provence.
It was an impressive way to join Lyon in the record books as they had to play almost an hour of Le Classique with 10 men following Lucas Beraldo's first-half dismissal.
Victory sees their lead at the top of the table restored to 12 points as another title is just a matter of weeks away.
Defeat for Marseille does little to help their European qualification ambitions and a route into next year's Champions League looks like hanging on them winning the Europa League.
The tone for an action-packed match was set in just the fourth minute when Fabian Ruiz missed a golden chance to open the scoring as he blazed over from close range after Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez palmed a cross out into his path.
The hosts then had a dominant spell as PSG defender Danilo was inches away from scoring an own goal as he got a clearance from a cross all wrong and then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shot straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Italy goalkeeper was a spectator soon after as Marseille came even closer when Jordan Veretout kissed the post with a fierce drive from distance.
But the visitors regained the upper hand and Ousmane Dembele almost scored a contender for goal of the season on the half-hour.
He picked the ball up near the halfway line then embarked on a mazy run that beat three defenders to advance into the area, but got his finish all wrong and dragged his shot wide.
The game swung in the 37th minute as PSG were reduced to 10 men, though it was a controversial decision.
Beraldo, who had already been booked, fouled Aubameyang on the near touchline on the halfway line.
The former Arsenal striker would have been clear and after intervention from VAR, it was ruled that he had been denied a goalscoring opportunity and Beraldo was shown a straight red card.
But PSG made light of their numerical disadvantage after the break and went ahead in the 53rd minute with a fine counter-attacking goal.
Vitinha burst forward and fed Dembele, who returned the ball for the Portuguese to control and sweep home.
Marseille thought they levelled five minutes later when Veretout slammed home, but Luis Henrique was stood in an offside position and obscuring Donnarumma's view.
Aubameyang had a couple of chances to earn a point before Ramos killed the game in the final 10 minutes.
The Portuguese forward, a second-half substitute for Kylian Mbappe, converted another stunning breakaway after good work from Marco Asensio.