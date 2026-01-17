Manchester Derby 'Special By Name Alone,' Says United Striker Benjamin Sesko Ahead Of Old Trafford Clash

In their last league outing, Manchester United salvaged a 2-2 draw at Burnley thanks to a Sesko brace

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester Uniteds Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester Derby kicks-off today as City and United go head-to-head at Old Trafford

  • Benjamin Sesko will be playing his first Manchester Derby in United colours

  • Pep Guardiola's City arrive with a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions

Benjamin Sesko is all set to appear in his second Manchester Derby when United host City at Old Trafford in an English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 matchday 22 fixture on Saturday (January 17, 2026).

Ahead of the high-stakes match, the 22-year-old reflected on adjusting to the league's intensity, his recent goal-scoring form, and the prospects of playing under the new manager, Michael Carrick.

Manchester United, winless in their three EPL outings and having already knocked out of the cup competitions -- by Championship outfit Swansea City in the FA Cup and League Two side Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup -- sit seventh in the points table. And tonight's match against the second-placed team presents another litmus test for the embattled Red Devils.

Conversely, Pep Guardiola's City will arrive with a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Such is the contrast in the two Manchester rivals' recent form, fortune and stability that Guardiola will face a sixth different United manager since the former Barcelona boss took charge of City in 2016 -- a period in which the so-called Noisy Neighbours have won the title six times.

In the wake of Ruben Amorim's sacking, United have summoned Darren Fletcher to manage two games, then appointed another former player, Michael Carrick, as caretaker for the rest of the season. The situation is far from ideal for the team, which last won the league in 2013 and finished last season 15th.

But it's a new day, a new game, and Sesko is thrilled to take on City and play under Carrick. "I'm really looking forward to it -- this derby means so much to fans and is special by name alone," the former RB Leipzig player told JioHosatar on the eve of the match. "We're prepared, believe we can play well, stay organised, and give our best."

In the reverse fixture, Manchester United lost 0-3 at Etihad Stadium as Erling Haaland hit a second-half double after Phil Foden's early opener. In the match, Sesko forced a couple of good saves out of City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but overall, it was a forgettable derby debut for the Slovenian.

Sesko left The Red Bulls in August 2025 and has since scored seven goals in 17 matches for Manchester United. He's the club's new front man and is expected to lead the attack, with Bryan Mbeumo, captain Bruno Fernandes, and Matheus Cunha supporting him in a three-man midfield.

Talking about the enormity of the Manchester Derby, Sesko said that "It'd be massive to beat them [City] -- they've dominated for a decade, but it won't be easy. We must stay focused and detail-oriented; one lapse means conceding. Everyone needs to be 100 per cent."

In their last league outing, Manchester United salvaged a 2-2 draw at Burnley thanks to a Sesko brace. He believes that "scoring sparks confidence instantly", and he is determined to help the team win.

"The work I've put in, plus teammates now understand my movements and effort on chances. Hard work always pays off—this shows in my last two games with 2-3 goals," he added. "It's true. Scoring sparks confidence instantly. For me, the key is helping the team now; team success is everything. I want us to win together, contributing goals to secure victories."

The youngster is also looking forward to playing under Michael Carrick, and hailed the former defensive midfielder as "a legend here who knows the club inside out."

Carrick, 44, will be taking charge of Manchester United for a second time, having also served as a caretaker manager at the club in 2021. As a player, he made 464 appearances for the club and won five Premier League, one UEFA Champions League, one FA Cup, and three EFL Cup titles.

This Old Trafford fixture will be Carrick's first game in charge since his return to Old Trafford. Amid the chaos, Benjamin Sesko believes that the arrival of Carrick has instilled a sense of confidence and brought renewed purpose.

"I like him as a person and coach -- this week's training has been excellent, leaving us well-prepared. Everyone's enjoying it and looking forward," Sesko claimed. "I sense his energy and the knowledge he instils in us -- he's highly detailed, which I love. We'll get along great as a team. Looking forward to working with him."

The 198th Manchester Derby on November 17 will kick off at 6:00 PM IST. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on JioHotstar in India.

Published At:
