Manchester United Vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch MUFC Vs LFC PL Match

Manchester United won't be able to field their deadline day signing Manuel Ugarte against arch-rivals Liverpool in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday, September 1. (More Football News)
The Uruguayan finalized his move from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer deadline but failed to be registered by the 12pm (local) time on Friday, two days before the game, to be eligible to play.
It seems manager Erik ten Hag will field the same XI against Liverpool at Old Trafford. For the Reds, their new signing Federico Chiesa could be in contention to play.
Slot, who won two of out two so far, will lead his side out at Old Trafford for the first time in his Liverpool managerial career.
The Manchester United vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2024-25 football match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 1 at 8:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2024-25 football match?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2024-25 football match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. One can live stream the event on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.