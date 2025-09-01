Premier League 2025-26: Ruben Amorim Relieved After Manchester United's Much-needed First Win On The Board

Manchester United defeated Burnley 3-2 in the 97th minute
The Red Devils won their first Premier League match of the season
Bruno Fernandes scored a 97th-minute winner from the penalty spot to secure a 3-2 victory
Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United's win over Burnley came at an important time ahead of the international break.
The Red Devils won their first Premier League match of the season in dramatic fashion after Bruno Fernandes scored a 97th-minute winner from the penalty spot to secure a 3-2 victory.
Timed at 96:10, it was United's fourth-latest winning goal on Opta's records in the Premier League (from 2006-07), and second-latest at home, after Scott McTominay against Brentford in October 2023 (96:11).
They also took the lead after Josh Cullen turned the ball into his own net, seeing United become the first side ever to see both of their first two goals of a Premier League season be own goals.
Although Amorim felt United should have sealed the win in the first half, he was relieved to see them enter the international break with a win under their belts.
"It's three points. If you look at the game, we should solve the game in the first half and control it," said Amorim.
"It's never easy, we have to try to fight until the last minute. I think we overcomplicated it.
"For me, the most important thing is that, no matter what happens, we try. Sometimes we play well, too open, too fast, losing possessions, but the effort is there.
"It will help us because we now have two weeks. Imagine two weeks with a lot of opportunities. Fulham in the beginning, the same [with] Arsenal: we try until the last minute and not to get one win would be tough on the team. It's important.
"It was a game we had to win and we won, but we have a lot to do.”
Despite the positives of earning their first win, Amorim was disappointed to see both Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount leave the pitch with injuries.
Amorim revealed he does not know the severity of their injuries, but Cunha, who went off in the 31st minute, has now been replaced in the Brazil squad by Samuel Lino for their upcoming fixtures.
"It was hard to lose Cunha and Mason Mount, because Mason Mount played 30 minutes with an injury," said Amorim.
"I don't know [how they are], I don't know. We will check them. We need those guys really bad to be really competitive."
Meanwhile, it was a game of mixed emotions for Scott Parker, who saw his team come from behind twice before losing in the final minutes.
Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony had got the levellers on either side of Bryan Mbeumo's first Premier League goal for United, before the Englishman gave away the last-gasp penalty that led to the winner after a tug on Amad Diallo.
Despite defeat, Parker's overriding feeling was pride after a strong display in the second half at Old Trafford.
"I'm proud of this team. We struggled in the first half, we started the half slowly, but we stayed in the game," said Parker.
"We made one or two tweaks at half-time - and I was immensely proud of the response. We showed heart, endeavour and quality in that second half.
"We've shown we can compete in this league during the first three games of the season."