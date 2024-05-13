Football

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Red Devils Fans Are Understanding Of Situation, Claims Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United have lost 19 games in all competitions this season, which is their most since 1977-78 when also losing 19

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
info_icon

Erik ten Hag is confident he still has the understanding of supporters after Manchester United's poor run of form continued with defeat to Arsenal. (More Football News)

United were beaten 1-0 by Premier League title chasers Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday in a game that saw them create little.

While United did well to restrict Arsenal's chances, they had just two shots on target themselves - long-rangers from Casemiro and Antony.

The Red Devils have had to contend with a number of injury problems this season, not least against Arsenal with a makeshift defence fielded.

And for that reason, Ten Hag - whose job beyond this season has been called into question - believes the fanbase remain supportive.

"They understand where we are and where this club is," he told Sky Sports. "We have so many injuries in key areas.

"The fans don't get what they deserve, but they understand this and that is why they are behind the team.

"I think that is why they are with us we are united. Hopefully we can pay them back in the future."

Ten Hag pointed out that United were without seven possible starters, forcing him to field veteran Jonny Evans alongside Casemiro at centre-back.

Casemiro was at fault for Arsenal's goal as he was slow getting back up the field, meaning Havertz was onside before teeing up Trossard.

Ten Hag, though, was not willing to point the finger of blame at the underperforming midfielder.

"In that situation he is a midfielder playing in that position and making a small mistake, but it has hard consequences," he said.

"Before that, in possession we could have done better in others positions. It's details."

Eighth-placed United have won just one of their past eight league matches in a run that includes a 4-0 thumping at Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

The Red Devils have lost 19 games in all competitions this season, which is their most since 1977-78 when also losing 19.

Asked if he believes he is the man to turn things around, Ten Hag said: "I have no doubt about this.

"Mostly, this team has the right spirit and they execute the rules and principles of the game even if they have to adapt in their positions.

"I can only be happy and it is a big compliment for this team that they executed all that they could and they were fighting."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Relief For Hemant Soren, Supreme Court Refuses Interim Bail, Seeks ED's Response
  2. CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, 10th Result 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check
  3. SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM
  4. Rough Sea Alert Issued For Kerala And South Tamil Nadu Coast
  5. Hope And Disappointment In The Air As Kashmir Heads To The Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Missing ‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh's Father: I Had No Idea About My Son's Financial Situation
  2. Gyanendra Tripathi Speaks Out Against Prioritising Market Trends Over Art
  3. Chef Guntas Sethi Leads 'Protein Time Auction' Challenge On MasterChef India Telugu
  4. Rajkummar Rao Recalls How He Got That One Line In Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Rann’ Before Debut In 2010
  5. Viral Video: Anushka Sharma Has A Priceless Reaction After Virat Kohli, RCB's Win Against DC In IPL 2024 Match
Sports News
  1. NBA Playoffs: Celtics Are "Not Here To Play Around' - Jaylen Brown After Cavaliers Win
  2. NBA Draft Lottery: Atlanta Hawks Beat 'Three Per Cent' Odds To Land No 1 Overall Pick
  3. IPL 2024: Moody Lauds RCB's Crucial Victories As Team Demonstrates Resilience in Key Moments
  4. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. NBA Playoffs Wrap: Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers Win To Even Semi-Finals Series
World News
  1. Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Travel: Tips To Beat The Crowds And Avoid Traffic Jams
  2. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
  3. Wildfire Smoke From Canada Reaches US, Minnesota Issues First Air Quality Alert Of 2024
  4. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  5. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout Till 11 AM, WB Leading; Akhilesh, Mahua, Owaisi In Fray