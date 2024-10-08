Manchester United Injury List Expands: Harry Maguire Out For 'Few Weeks' After Aston Villa Clash

Harry Maguire has confirmed he will be sidelined for "a few weeks" after sustaining an injury against Aston Villa. (More Football News)
The centre-back went down holding his calf in the first half of Manchester United's 0-0 draw on Sunday and was substituted at half-time, before he was seen leaving Villa Park in a protective boot.
He has made nine appearances for United so far this season, coming off the bench to score the equaliser in their 3-3 Europa League draw with Porto prior to Sunday’s game.
"Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sidelines for me, but I'll come back stronger," Maguire posted on Instagram.
He joins Noussair Mazraoui, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo on United's injury list, with the trio all pulling out of their respective international squads after sustaining issues in that game.