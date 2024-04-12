Football

Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Out For ‘Next Few Weeks’ With Muscle Injury

Raphael Varane is set for a spell on the sidelines. Photo: Adam Davy/PA
Manchester United’s absentee-hit defence will be without Raphael Varane for the next few weeks due to a muscle injury. (More Football News)

A disappointing second season for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag has been punctuated by a variety of fitness issues, with the backline hit particularly hard.

United have been without an out-and-out left-back for much of the season due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, while their problems at centre-back are now stacking up.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are laid low, with Varane and Jonny Evans absent from the squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool after injuries sustained at Chelsea last Thursday.

The pair will be absent again at Bournemouth on Saturday, with Varane unlikely to return until next month.

United said in a statement: “Raphael Varane will be out for the next few weeks with a muscle injury sustained during our game against Chelsea last week.

“The French World Cup winner is aiming to be back in action before the end of the season in May.

“Fellow centre-back Jonny Evans will also miss Saturday’s game against Bournemouth with a shorter-term muscle issue.”

Varane, 30, has made 30 appearances for United this season and is out of contract this summer.

Evans, who made a surprise return to the club last year, has appeared 29 times and the 36-year-old’s deal also expires at the end of the season.

United enter the weekend sixth in the Premier League, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the last spot guaranteed of Champions League qualification.

Harry Maguire and teenager Willy Kambwala look set to start as the centre-back pairing again at Bournemouth.

