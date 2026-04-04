Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool Highlights, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Haaland Hat-Trick Powers Cityzens Into Semis

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final match in Manchester. Photo: AP

Manchester City Vs Liverpool Highlights, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Erling Haaland's 11th hat-trick for Manchester City took Pep Guardiola's side into the FA Cup 2025-26 semi-finals with a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Saturday (April 4). Mohamed Salah's first game since announcing that he will depart Liverpool at the end of the season played out horridly for him, as he missed a penalty before bidding adieu to FA Cup games with the Reds. Antoine Semenyo was the other goal-scorer for the Cityzens, who are eyeing a domestic cup double after winning the EFL Cup. Catch the key updates from the English football match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Apr 2026, 04:34:22 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Hi All! Good evening and welcome, football lovers! We are building up to the start of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Liverpool. Stay with us for live updates.

4 Apr 2026, 04:47:19 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5:15pm IST. The Manchester City Vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2025-26 quarter-final will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

4 Apr 2026, 05:08:05 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Starting XIs The big news is that Mohamed Salah will indeed start for Liverpool today. Here are both teams' line-ups: The Reds to take on Manchester City 🔴 #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2026 Your City side to take on Liverpool! 👊



XI: Trafford, Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo (C), Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland



Subs: Donnarumma, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden



🤝 @etihad pic.twitter.com/VkQKOTalj7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 4, 2026

4 Apr 2026, 05:20:06 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Kick-Off! We are off at the Etihad Stadium! Liverpool kicking from right to left and Man City the other way in the first half. The atmosphere is electric as the spectators realise just how critical this game is in the broader context.

4 Apr 2026, 05:32:09 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: MCI 0-0 LIV Chance for Salah! The stadium erupts as Liverpool's departing winger springs ahead and gets a tardy second touch that messes up his attempt on the Man City goal. The shot dribbles wide and the scoreline stays at 0-0.

4 Apr 2026, 05:49:33 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: MCI 0-0 LIV It's been a pretty even half hour of football so far. Hard to pick a winner at this stage, given how close this has been. That one spark is what either side needs to surge ahead.

4 Apr 2026, 05:56:03 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 39' MCI 1-0 LIV Penalty, and Haaland scores! Virgil van Dijk fells Nico O'Reilly and referee Michael Oliver points to the spot immediately. Liverpool protest in vain, and Manchester City's Norwegian striker steps up to slot the spot kick into the bottom right corner with his left foot!

4 Apr 2026, 06:06:22 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: Half-Time Update Erling Haaland finds a second goal, moments before the whistle! Antoine Semenyo makes a searing run down the right flank and crosses the ball in, with Haaland heading it powerfully into the far corner. Man City go two the good; can Liverpool find a way back in the second half?

4 Apr 2026, 06:29:57 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 50' MCI 3-0 LIV The Cityzens are on a rampage! They resume their dominance after the break with Antoine Semenyo chipping the ball smartly over Giorgi Mamardashvili to score the home team's third goal. That puts the Reds virtually out of the competition, and only a miracle can rescue them from here on.

4 Apr 2026, 06:35:18 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 57' MCI 4-0 LIV That surely removes all doubt! Man City stamp their ticket to Wembley as Haaland completes his 11th hat-trick with the Cityzens. The striker latches on to Nico O'Reilly's cut back and deposits the ball into the Liverpool net. This could really get embarrassing for Arne Slot's men.

4 Apr 2026, 06:40:27 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 65' MCI 4-0 LIV To add insult to Liverpool's injury, Mohamed Salah misses from the spot! Hugo Ekitike is brought down by Matheus Nunes in the danger area and Liverpool's star Egyptian steps up to take the penalty. He goes with his left foot towards the right side but the shot is at a comfortable height for James Trafford, who guesses correctly and dives to make a fine save.

4 Apr 2026, 06:51:11 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 75' MCI 4-0 LIV Liverpool are looking to minimise the damage at this stage and they come close to reducing the deficit, as Alexis Mac Allister tries his luck from 25 yards out. The shot curls and Trafford just about manages to keep it out of his goal.

4 Apr 2026, 06:54:16 pm IST Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Score, FA Cup Quarter-Final: 77' MCI 4-0 LIV Big substitutions from both sides, late in the game. Hat-trick hero Erling Haaland walks out to massive cheers and in comes Omar Marmoush for City. On the other end, Mohamed Salah bids adieu to FA Cups with Liverpool as Federico Chiesa replaces him.