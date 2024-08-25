Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Delighted With His Team's Spirit

Pep Guardiola has praised Manchester City's spirit to bounce back and overcome an Ipswich Town side he described as "special". (More Football News)
Sammie Szmodics gave the visitors a shock lead in Saturday's Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium, but City recovered to win 4-1.
Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick - the first of those coming from the penalty spot - while Kevin De Bruyne was also on target for the home side.
Ipswich gave Liverpool a tough time of things on the opening weekend, albeit losing 2-0, while they also gave the reigning champions a scare.
"We played really good, but the opponents made an exceptional action and credit to them," Guardiola said at his post-match press conference.
"When I see how we started, [I could see] how much respect we have for them.
"I said as they come from the Championship to the Premier League, it's because they have something special.
"I saw the game against Liverpool and how tough it was. At home in their own stadium, it was maybe more difficult than it was today."
Ipswich, who earned back-to-back promotions to come up form League One to the Premier League, conceded three times in four first-half minutes.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Ipswich forward Sammie Szmodics told Sky Sports. "We knew the crowd would be up.
"We started the game well and individual mistakes at this level get punished. The three goals in four minutes killed us.
"It was a dream start but we have got to manage the game better. We have got to learn from it."
While Ipswich have lost back-to-back games to begin the season, City have six points from six having also defeated Chelsea 2-0 last weekend.
Guardiola introduced Ilkay Gundogan from the bench in the second half against Ipswich, a day on from the midfielder returning to the club.
And the Catalan coach reserved a special word for Gundogan - one of the heroes of City's treble-winning campaign two seasons ago.
"Thank you for this warm welcome to him," he told Sky Sports. "He is unbelievably happy. I had doubts [about bringing him off the bench].
"We know each other for many years and he knows exactly what he needs to do. I am very pleased he is back."
City return to action next Saturday with a trip to West Ham, while Ipswich host Fulham the same day in their next Premier League outing.