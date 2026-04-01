Man City 2-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners Hit Woodwork Twice In Quick Succession

Summary of this article
Rayan Cherki put Manchester City ahead in 16th minute
Gianluigi Donnarumma's blunder helped Arsenal equalize in 18th
Gunners hit woodwork twice in 12 minutes, slumping to 1-2 loss
Arsenal would count themselves unlucky to end up on the losing side against Manchester City in their matchday 33 Premier League face-off at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (April 19, 2026).
The Gunners came really close to scoring a second goal on multiple occasions in the match, which concluded 2-1 in the Cityzens' favour. The narrow misses included two hits to the woodwork, on either upright, within a space of 12 minutes.
The first one transpired in the 61st minute, as Eberechi Eze's left-footed shot hit the inside of the goalpost and somehow trickled out without crossing the line. City goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had committed a blunder in the first half, was beaten.
Minutes later, Man City scored their second via Erling Haaland to take the lead. The visitors tried desperately to draw level again, and almost did so in the 73rd. A free-kick was floated into the City box and Gabriel got a free header, but the ball hit Nico O'Reilly's body, wrongfooting Donnarumma and clattering against the post again.
Despite further attempts, the equaliser never came and Pep Guardiola's men cut the gap to Arsenal, the long-time league leaders, to three points. City have a game in hand at Burnley on Wednesday, after which they could have upstaged Mikel Arteta's side at the summit.
In all, Man City have six fixtures remaining in the English top-flight: against Burnley on April 23, Everton on May 5, Brentford on May 9, Bournemouth on May 17, Crystal Palace on May 22 and Aston Villa on May 24.
As for Gunners, they have five more EPL games to go this season: versus Newcastle United on April 25, Fulham on May 2, West Ham on May 10, Burnley on May 17 and Crystal Palace on May 24.