Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club

Another player who seems destined to leave Manchester City this summer is Kalvin Phillips. The former Leeds United midfielder has endured a difficult two years since he joined the club

Pep Guardiola and Ederson.
Pep Guardiola is unsure over the future of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. (More Football News)

City signed Ederson from Benfica in 2017, and the Brazil international has been integral to Guardiola's success.

Ederson has played 250 Premier League matches for City, winning the title six times. He has kept 112 clean sheets, recording a save percentage of 68.17, while his excellent distribution has added another facet to the team's play.

However, Ederson is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, and Guardiola conceded the 30-year-old might well leave.

"I'd like him to stay but it depends on other clubs," Guardiola said after City's 4-3 friendly defeat to Celtic, with Ederson playing in the second half of that match.

“I don't know the situation. There have been no contacts in the last days.

"It's a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we'll see."

One player who seems destined to leave City this summer is Kalvin Phillips.

The former Leeds United midfielder has endured a difficult two years since he joined City, and a loan switch to West Ham last season did not go according to plan.

Guardiola said Phillips was taken off at half-time against Celtic to protect him as he continues his recovery from an injury, but asked about the 28-year-old's future, the City boss said: "I don't know what's going to happen. He knows the situation, and we'll see."

