Football

Manchester City: Spanish Midfielder Rodri Facing Lengthy Lay-Off, Says Pep Guardiola

Rodri sustained a serious-looking knee injury during a corner in City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, having turned awkwardly while tussling Thomas Partey

Manchester-City-Rodri
Manchester City midfielder Rodri
info_icon

Pep Guardiola expects Rodri to be "out for a long time", though Manchester City are still waiting for official confirmation on the extent of the midfielder's injury. (More Football News)

Rodri sustained a serious-looking knee injury during a corner in City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, having turned awkwardly while tussling Thomas Partey.

The former Atletico Madrid man has since been seen in Barcelona, with reports suggesting that he has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Rodri-Manchester-City - File
Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee

BY Associated Press

That would possibly keep him out for the season and would be a huge blow to City, for whom he has proven to be a key man since joining in 2019.

Before City's EFL Cup third-round tie with Watford, which they won 2-1 to progress to the next round, Guardiola was unable to offer any updates on his condition.

However, in his post-match interview, Guardiola conceded that he would be without the Spain international for a prolonged period.

"Rodri will be out for a long time, a while," Guardiola said.

"There are some opinions that it will be less than we thought, but we are waiting for the last phone calls from him and the doctors for what definitely he has and the type of surgery he has to get. We should know tomorrow."

Rodri played 50 times for City in all competitions last season, losing just one of those matches.

However, in the nine they played without him, their win percentage dropped from 76% to 55.6%, with their points-per-game dropping from 2.5 to 1.7.

And Guardiola knows the onus will be on him to find a solution.

"When a team doesn't play with the best midfielder in the world for a long, long time, it is a big blow," Guardiola told reporters.

"Yes, he's irreplaceable. But my duty is to find a solution.

"There is an alternative, we will do it. When you have one player who is irreplaceable, as a team we have to find a solution."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: England Captain Harry Brook Vows To Take The Game To Australia In Do-Or-Die Lord's ODI
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  3. ENG Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Harry Brook Maiden Century Ends Australia's 14-Game Winning Streak
  4. India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Reveals How He Would Tackle An 'Electric' Rishabh Pant
  5. Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A 12th Match
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: Danny Ward's Penalty Heroics Sends Foxes Through, Aston Villa Win At Wycombe Wanderers
  2. Manchester City: Spanish Midfielder Rodri Facing Lengthy Lay-Off, Says Pep Guardiola
  3. Chelsea Vs Barrow, EFL Cup: CFC's Youngsters Sent A Message With Emphatic Win, Says Enzo Maresca
  4. Chelsea 5-0 Barrow, EFL Cup: Nkunku Grabs A Hat-Trick As Enzo Maresca's Side Run Riot At Stamford Bridge
  5. Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Survives Late Scare In 300th Game
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Badlapur Rape Case: Slain Accused's Father Moves HC, Seeks SIT Probe; Oppn Doubts Police's Version Of Killing
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. J&K Poll Players | Omar Abdullah: Aiming For Another Comeback
  4. J&K Poll Players |Ravinder Raina: Agent Provocateur
  5. 17% of J&K Assembly Candidates Face Criminal Charges 
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  3. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  4. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  5. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting